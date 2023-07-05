Defending Champions Team Kerri Einarson Lead the Way, Followed by Team Rachel Homan and Team Jennifer Jones

Calgary, AB – In an exciting announcement from Curling Canada, it has been confirmed that three out of the 18 teams participating in the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, scheduled for February, have already secured their spots. The prestigious event will take place from February 16-25 at the WinSport Event Centre in Calgary.

It is still July, and of course no one is trying to rush to curling season, but the excitement of the Tournament of Hearts and of course securing tickets is key!

Four-time defending champions, Team Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., were the first to earn their berth by winning the 2023 Scotties title earlier this year in Kamloops, B.C. The team has displayed remarkable skill and consistency, setting the bar high for their competitors.

Joining Einarson’s team will be Team Rachel Homan of Ottawa and Team Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg, who have qualified as pre-qualified teams based on their outstanding performance in the 2022-23 Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS).

Unprecedented Pre-Qualification

This is the first time in the history of the Scotties that three teams have secured their spots so far in advance. The modifications to the qualification process for the Scotties and Brier, as well as the Canadian Curling Trials, were announced back in April, generating great anticipation and excitement among curling enthusiasts.

Team Homan’s Stellar Performance

Team Homan, led by skip Rachel Homan and supported by vice-skip Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew, and lead Sarah Wilkes, claimed the second spot in the CTRS rankings for the past season. They achieved this through notable victories on the Pinty’s Grand Slam circuit, emerging triumphant in the HearingLife Tour Challenge in Grande Prairie, Alta., and the Kioti Tractor Champions Cup in Regina. Their remarkable record of 50-17 showcases their exceptional talent and determination.

Team Jones’ Impressive Journey

Team Jennifer Jones, representing Manitoba, secured the third pre-qualified spot in the Scotties by finishing third in the CTRS standings. With third Karlee Burgess and front-enders Emily Zacharias and Lauren Lenentine, the team showcased their skills throughout the season. They claimed the silver medal at the 2023 Scotties and emerged victorious in the inaugural PointsBet Invitational in Fredericton, N.B., last September. With a remarkable 68-35 record, Team Jones is ready to take on the competition in Calgary.

Fourth Pre-Qualified Team Determined Later

Another pre-qualified team for the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be determined based on the top non-qualified team in the 2023-24 CTRS standings, following the conclusion of the provincial and territorial playdowns. The team securing this coveted spot will join the three pre-qualified teams and compete alongside the 14 Member Association champions for the opportunity to represent Canada at the 2024 World Women’s Curling Championship in Sydney, N.S., from March 16-24.

Ticket Sales Soaring

Excitement for the 2024 Scotties is soaring, with strong ticket sales, especially for the championship weekend. Fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their preferred seats. Various ticket packages are now available:

Full Event Package ($408-$444): Offers access to every draw of the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Championship Weekend Package ($198-$228): Provides admission to every draw from Friday, Feb. 22, to Sunday, Feb. 24. Opening Weekend Package ($108-$132): Grants entry to all draws from Friday, Feb. 15, to Sunday, Feb. 17. Weekday Package ($60-$69): Allows attendance at all three draws on either Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday.

Note that all ticket packages are subject to standard facility and ticket service fees.

How to Secure Tickets

Tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster at curling.ca/tickets. Please note that there will be no on-site box office at WinSport before the event. For any ticket-related inquiries, reach out to scottiestickets@curling.ca or call 587-885-0953.

Single-draw tickets will be available for sale in October or November once the television and draw schedules have been finalized.

Stay tuned for the announcement of the pre-qualified teams for the 2024 Brier, presented by AGI, which will take place next March in Regina. The excitement and anticipation for the upcoming curling season continue to build.