Last Seen in Nipigon, Now Believed to Be in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) is once again seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, Kailey Puittinen-Dampier.

Last sighted in Nipigon on Friday, June 8, 2023, Puittinen-Dampier is now believed to be in the Thunder Bay area.

Description of the Missing Person

Kailey is described as an Indigenous female, standing approximately 5’7″ tall with a slim build. She has dark brown hair and distinctive blue/green eyes. At this moment, no descriptions of her clothing are available.

How to Help

Anyone with information regarding Kailey Puittinen-Dampier’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit their tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.