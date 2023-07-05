A combined effort by local units led to the successful identification and arrest of the suspect

The Incident and Its Aftermath

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police arrested a male suspect linked to a hit-and-run incident that tragically killed one pedestrian and left another in critical condition on Monday afternoon.

On July 3, members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch, along with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and paramedics with the Superior North EMS, were dispatched to the area of Simpson Street and Northern Avenue following reports of a motor vehicle collision.

The investigation revealed that a motor vehicle was traveling northbound on Simpson Street when it veered off the roadway, striking two pedestrians. The accused briefly remained at the scene before fleeing on foot.

The victims were rushed to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. A 42-year-old Thunder Bay man sadly succumbed to his injuries from the collision. A 38-year-old woman from Thunder Bay remains hospitalized in critical condition with the extent of her injuries being yet unknown but deemed serious.

Identification and Arrest of the Suspect

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic Unit continued the investigation, eventually obtaining a video depicting a male suspect fleeing the scene. The short video clip was made public to help identify and locate the suspect.

Thanks to the public’s assistance and the persistent investigative efforts of Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic Unit, Community Inclusion Team, Primary Response Branch, and the Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit, the suspect was successfully identified.

Officers from the BEAR Unit located and arrested the suspect without incident on the afternoon of July 4. He was taken into custody and transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Charges and Consequences

The arrested individual, identified as 39-year-old Jonathan Joseph Peter PAYPOMPEE of Big Grassy First Nation, was charged with:

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death

Failure to Stop at Accident Resulting in Death

Failure to Stop at Accident Resulting in Bodily Harm

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm

Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Prohibited

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, these offences carry significant penalties upon conviction. Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, for instance, could lead to a prison term of up to 14 years, while failure to stop at an accident resulting in death could result in a life sentence.

PAYPOMPEE appeared in bail court on Wednesday, July 5, and was remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.