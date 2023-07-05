TORONTO – Business – Indigenous entrepreneurs Isadore Day, hailing from the Ojibway tribe of Serpent River First Nation, and Thomas Lahache, a member of the Mohawk from the Kahnawake Nation, have joined forces to re-launch the renowned Red Market Brand. Their partnership not only aims to revive the brand but also seeks to honor and uphold an ancient treaty relationship known as the Dish with One Spoon. This historic covenant, acknowledged in the Great Peace of Montreal Treaty of August 1701, signifies a commitment to coexistence and economic collaboration.

Addressing the Underrepresentation of Indigenous Cannabis Advocates

Day and Lahache’s decision to re-launch the Red Market Brand stems from their shared concern about the underrepresentation of Indigenous cannabis advocates in Canada’s mainstream cannabis market. Despite the enactment of the Cannabis Act in 2019, this issue has persisted. Both entrepreneurs firmly believe that a fundamental shift in Canadian laws is necessary to fully acknowledge and allow Indigenous nations to participate in the success of the country’s cannabis industry.

Revitalizing Indigenous Participation in the Cannabis Industry

The collaboration between Red Market Brand and Lahache’s company, 907 Canada Inc., builds upon the longstanding tradition of the Dish with One Spoon treaty. By harnessing the principles of this ancient agreement, the partnership seeks to increase Indigenous participation in the cannabis industry and contribute to rectifying existing disparities.

The Dish with One Spoon Treaty: A Foundation for Collaboration

At its core, the Dish with One Spoon treaty reflects the values of peaceful land and resource sharing between the Ojibway and Mohawk tribes. This pre-settler contact agreement emphasizes the significance of maintaining peace for the coexistence of these two distinct nations and their peoples. Day and Lahache’s alliance draws upon the guiding principles of this treaty, highlighting the importance of collaboration, respect, and unity.

Promoting Economic Growth and Cultural Heritage

The re-launch of Red Market Brand not only holds the promise of economic growth but also represents a vehicle for cultural preservation and celebration. By revitalizing the brand, Day and Lahache aim to create a platform that showcases the rich heritage and knowledge of Indigenous communities. The collaboration between the Ojibway and Mohawk entrepreneurs is a testament to the power of unity and the potential for meaningful change within Canada’s cannabis industry.

Looking Ahead

As Day and Lahache forge ahead with their partnership, they envision a future where Indigenous voices are amplified, cultural traditions are honoured, and economic prosperity is shared. By drawing upon the ancient principles of the Dish with One Spoon treaty, they hope to create a model for Indigenous participation in the cannabis industry that inspires other entrepreneurs and contributes to a more inclusive and equitable Canada.

About Red Market Brand

Red Market Brand is a cannabis brand that embodies the spirit of collaboration and cultural heritage. With a strong commitment to revitalizing Indigenous participation in the cannabis industry, Red Market Brand aims to create high-quality products that honour the legacy and knowledge of Indigenous communities. Through partnerships and alliances, the brand seeks to drive positive change and pave the way for a more inclusive and diverse cannabis market in Canada.