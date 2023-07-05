Thunder Bay – News – A 23-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, India, tragically lost his life after drowning at Silver Falls

The victim, Polukonda Lenin Naga Kumar, was a resident of Thunder Bay, Ontario. He and three of his roommates embarked on a recreational trip to Silver Falls on Tuesday. While swimming downstream of the waterfall with a friend, Kumar was swept away by the strong current. According to reports, his friend managed to escape safely, but Kumar tragically drowned.

Following the tragic incident, V Balashowry, a member of the Lok Sabha (the lower house of India’s Parliament) from Machilipatnam, appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs. Balashowry wrote a letter to the Ministry requesting assistance to ensure the return of Kumar’s remains to India.

Kumar, originally from Machilipatnam, moved to Canada in August 2021. He completed his Master of Science degree from Lakehead University and was working part-time at a local restaurant. At the time of his death, he was actively searching for a full-time job. The tragic incident has left the local community and those back home in India in deep sorrow.