Kelley Kuzior, 40, Reported Missing – Assistance Needed from Community

THUNDER BAY, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Kelley Kuzior, a 40-year-old individual who has been reported missing.

Last Contact and Unknown Location

Kelley Kuzior was last heard from on June 27, 2023, and her current location is unknown. Authorities are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

Description of Kelley Kuzior – Missing Person

Kelley Kuzior is described as a white female, approximately 5′ 5″ tall, and has a thin build. She has long blonde hair and striking blue eyes. A photograph of Kelley has been attached for reference.

Clothing Details Unknown

Unfortunately, it remains unknown what clothing Kelley was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Any information regarding her attire could be crucial in aiding the search efforts.

Contact Information for Tips and Leads

If you have any information that could assist in locating Kelley Kuzior, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.