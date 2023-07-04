Investigation Continues – Suspect Urged to Turn Himself into Thunder Bay Police

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – UPDATE – The investigation into a hit-and-run incident in Thunder Bay continues, with one pedestrian now confirmed dead and another in critical condition.

Incident Details: Fatal Collision on Simpson Street

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch responded to the scene of a motor vehicle collision at the Simpson Street and Northern Avenue area just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3. Firefighters with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and paramedics with the Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

Initial investigation findings suggest that a motor vehicle was travelling northbound on Simpson Street when it veered off the road and struck two pedestrians. The driver remained on the scene for a short time before fleeing on foot.

The two victims, a 42-year-old Thunder Bay man and a 38-year-old Thunder Bay woman, were transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of their injuries. The man later succumbed to his injuries. The woman remains in the hospital in critical condition with the extent of her injuries, although serious, yet unknown.

The name of the victims have not been releases, and out of respect to the family, please refrain from speculation, allowing investigators to do their investigation.

Ongoing Investigation: Urgent Appeal to the Driver

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic Unit is now spearheading the investigation. As part of their ongoing efforts, the investigators have obtained video footage capturing the collision and showing the male motorist exiting the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The police are making an urgent appeal to the motorist to come forward and turn themselves in. The individual could potentially face several charges under the Criminal Code, including failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or bodily harm, which can lead to imprisonment for up to life for causing death, and up to 14 years for causing bodily harm.

If anyone has information that could help identify the suspect, or witnessed the collision and have yet to make a statement to the police, they are urged to call (807) 684-1200.