THUNDER BAY – Updated NEWS – In an effort to accelerate the ongoing investigation into a serious hit-and-run incident, Thunder Bay Police have released a video showcasing a suspect believed to be connected to the crime.

Police at a media conference near the scene of the hit and run simply are asking the suspect to “do the right thing, contact a lawyer, and turn himself into police”.

Video Released: Possible Suspect Involved

The video, available on YouTube, depicts a suspect connected to the serious motor vehicle hit-and-run case. Investigators are urging anyone with information that could assist in identifying the individual shown in the footage to step forward.

One of the persons who was hit has died as a result of the injuries. The other remains in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. There is no update on that victim’s condition.

For those wishing to provide information related to the incident, they can reach out to the police at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Background: Serious Hit-and-Run Incident on City’s Southside

On Monday, July 3, a serious hit-and-run incident involving multiple pedestrians occurred on the city’s southside, in the Simpson Street and Northern Avenue area. The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch responded to reports of the collision just before 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and paramedics with the Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene. Two pedestrians involved in the collision were subsequently transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of their injuries, which are believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident fled the scene. As the investigation continues, the Thunder Bay Police are making every effort to identify and locate the driver responsible for this serious incident.