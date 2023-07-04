Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services Wildfire Update

Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – As of 17:50 CDT on July 4, 2023, the Northwest Fire Region is currently dealing with 53 active fires. The status of these fires is as follows: 17 are not under control, 5 are being held, 5 are under control, and 26 are being observed.

Northwest Region Update

Six new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of July 4. These include Red Lake 44 and 45, Fort Frances 15, Nipigon 33 and 34, and Sioux Lookout 68. The sizes of these fires range from 0.1 to 15.0 hectares, and they are located in various areas including near Trout Lake, Confusion Lake, Basswood Lake, Kagianagami Lake, and Pesme Lake.

Four additional fires were confirmed following the previous update during the evening hours of July 3. These include Red Lake 42 and 43, and Sioux Lookout 66 and 67. The sizes of these fires range from 0.1 to 2.5 hectares, and they are located in various areas including near Blondin Lake, Mink Lake, Leether Road, and Shearstone Lake.

The wildland fire hazard is mostly high to extreme across the Northwest Region, with pockets of low and moderate hazard in areas south of the Highway 17 corridor, north and west of Lake Nipigon, and in parts of the Far North.

Northwest Fires of Note

Sioux Lookout 33, 44, and 53, Nipigon 13 and 19, and Red Lake 28 are significant fires in the region. These fires range in size from 334.2 hectares to 60,394 hectares and are located in various areas including Wabakimi Provincial Park, Lake St. Joseph, Bearskin Lake First Nation, Ogoki Lake, and north of Lac Seul First Nation. All these fires are not under control, and efforts to contain them are ongoing.

Restricted Fire Zone

A restricted fire zone is in effect for the entire fire region of Ontario (Zones 1 to 36) due to the extreme forest fire hazard. Open air burning, including campfires, is not permitted within the boundaries of a Restricted Fire Zone. All burning permits are suspended.

Fireworks

During this time of escalated fire activity, the public is asked to consider attending an organized fireworks venue instead of setting off their own. Fireworks are not restricted during the Restricted Fire Zone, but sparks and embers can start forest fires. All fires are investigated to determine the cause, and individuals can be charged and held responsible for the cost of putting the fire out.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.