Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation (KI) – NEWS – Fabian Petiquan, a resident of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation (KI) has been apprehended and charged with multiple trafficking-related offences following a probe into illicit substance trafficking within and outside the community.

Trafficking Investigation Leads to Arrest

On July 1, 2023, the Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment in KI received a tip-off about a local individual trafficking cocaine from Thunder Bay into the KI community. An investigation ensued, leading to the arrest of an individual arriving in the KI community by airplane.

Fabian Petiquan, a 28-year-old resident of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, has been formally charged with multiple criminal offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition – Two Counts

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

These charges, upon conviction, could result in significant penalties, including imprisonment. Possession for the purpose of trafficking under Schedule I can result in life imprisonment, while unauthorized possession of a firearm can lead to a maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Property Seizure in KI Community

Additionally, a search warrant was executed at a Cromarty Drive residence in the KI community, leading to the seizure of several items:

Prohibited Alcohol

Suspected Cocaine

Cell Phones

Laptops

An undisclosed amount of Canadian Currency

ATM Machine

Firearm and Ammunition

Following the arrest and charges, the accused was detained for a bail hearing and has since been remanded into custody. The investigation into this matter continues to be active and ongoing.

Call for Public Assistance

Any person with information related to this incident or the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those who prefer to stay anonymous, they may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).