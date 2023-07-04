Thunder Bay – Weather – Environment Canada has continued the heat warning for several areas in the Northwest including Fort Hope, Webequie, Marten Falls, and Attawapiskat due to an ongoing multi-day heat event.

Rising Temperatures

Residents can expect maximum temperatures ranging from high twenties to low thirties and minimum temperatures hitting mid to high teens. The Humidex, a measure that combines temperature and humidity to reflect perceived temperature, is anticipated to hover in the low to mid-thirties.

The warning is expected to last until tonight.

Health Risks and Precautions

The combination of hot and humid air could lead to deteriorating air quality, pushing the Air Quality Health Index towards the high-risk category. This severe heat poses risks to everyone, particularly young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and those working or exercising outdoors.

People are advised to be alert for symptoms of heat illnesses, which can include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and the worsening of existing health conditions.

Staying Safe in the Heat

Public health officials recommend drinking plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and staying in a cool place to avoid the effects of heat. It’s also crucial to check on older family members, friends, and neighbours to ensure they are cool and hydrated.

The public is also reminded never to leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle, as temperatures inside can rise rapidly to dangerous levels.

Recommendations for Outdoor Workers

For those working outdoors, it’s advisable to take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Stay safe and alert during this period of intense heat. The public is urged to follow these guidelines and be conscious of the risks posed by the heatwave.