THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Our neighbours to the south, in the United States of America are taking the day to celebrate the 4th of July, Independence Day as the U.S.A marks the 247th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

To our American friends, as you gather around your barbecues, as your fireworks light up the sky, and your red, white, and blue flags flutter in the breeze, it’s time to commemorate a milestone in the history of the United States.

This 4th of July marks the 247th anniversary of America’s Independence Day – a time for reflection, celebration, and gratitude.

The Land of the Free

It was 247 years ago, in 1776, when the United States of America was born. The country’s founding fathers boldly declared their independence from Britain, shaping a new nation predicated on the ideals of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. As you celebrate today, many across the globe pay tribute to the courage, wisdom, and vision of those founding fathers who dared to imagine a land of freedom and opportunity.

The Star-Spangled Banner Yet Waves

Through trials and triumphs, through conflicts and peace, the United States has grown, evolved, and persevered. From 13 fledgling colonies to a vibrant nation of 50 diverse states, the United States’ journey has been one of resilience and strength. The Star-Spangled Banner, the country’s iconic symbol, continues to wave proudly, representing the enduring spirit of this great nation.

A Nation United

Despite the differences that exist within this vast nation, from the East Coast to the West Coast, from the North to the South, the 4th of July serves as a unifying moment. It’s a time when citizens across the country come together to celebrate their shared history, pride, and patriotism. On this day, remember that our strength lies in your unity, in your shared commitment to the values that define you as a nation.

Perhaps marking the 247th Anniversary it is a fitting time for the political ranker that has marked recent years to be buried and the U.S.A. rededicate itself to a new spirit of unity?

Celebrating America’s Independence Day

On this historic 247th anniversary, we extend our warmest congratulations to the United States. May the fireworks tonight not just light up the sky, but also serve as a reminder of the sparks of courage, determination, and visionary leadership that ignited the birth of you nation.

So, raise your flags, enjoy the parades, savour the barbecues, and marvel at the fireworks. Celebrate the liberty that defines you nation and remember the journey that has led you here.