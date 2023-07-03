Driver Arrested for Highway Traffic Act Violations Found to be Impaired

Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment has made further strides in combating impaired driving, as they laid multiple charges against a driver following a routine traffic stop for Highway Traffic Act (HTA) violations. The incident took place on July 2, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m.

During the traffic enforcement on Highway 11-17, an officer from the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment pulled over a motorist for several HTA infractions. However, upon further investigation,

it was discovered that the driver was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Consequently, the individual was promptly arrested.

Identified as Eric BEAULIEU, a 26-year-old resident of Thunder Bay, the accused now faces charges under the Criminal Code, Liquor Licence and Control Act, and Highway Traffic Act. The specific charges include Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), Speeding, Follow to Closely, Fail to Surrender Driver’s License, and Driving a Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor.

As a result of these charges, Eric BEAULIEU has received a 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day impoundment of the vehicle.

Following the necessary legal procedures, the accused has been released from custody and is slated to make an appearance in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on August 15, 2023. it is important to note that all accused are under our justice system considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Thunder Bay OPP emphasizes its unwavering commitment to removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from local roads. The enforcement efforts are complemented by ongoing public education initiatives aimed at raising awareness about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving.

If anyone suspects an individual of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, it is vital to contact emergency services by dialing 9-1-1.

Commentary:

Impaired driving remains a serious offence that poses significant risks to public safety. The charges laid against Eric BEAULIEU highlight the severe legal consequences that individuals face when operating a vehicle while impaired. The charges under the Criminal Code and various acts reflect the gravity of the offence and the potential harm that could have resulted from the accused’s actions.

The inclusion of charges such as Speeding, Follow to Closely, and Fail to Surrender Driver’s License underscores the importance of responsible and lawful behaviour on the roads. These additional charges demonstrate the Thunder Bay OPP’s commitment to upholding road safety and ensuring that all drivers abide by the regulations and laws in place.

The 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and vehicle impoundment serve as immediate measures to prevent further incidents and protect the community. These penalties send a clear message that impaired driving will not be tolerated, and offenders will face swift and significant consequences for their actions.

It is crucial for everyone to understand the gravity of impaired driving and to take proactive steps to prevent it. Public education campaigns and community engagement initiatives play a vital role in raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and encouraging responsible behaviour. By working together and remaining vigilant, we can help create safer roads for all.