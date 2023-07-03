Police, Firefighters, and Paramedics Respond to Accident Scene

Thunder Bay, July 3, 2023 – A serious motor vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians is currently under investigation by the Thunder Bay Police Service. The incident occurred on the city’s southside, prompting an immediate response from local authorities.

Primary Response Dispatched to Simpson Street and Northern Avenue

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch responded to the scene of the collision at the junction of Simpson Street and Northern Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3. The reports indicated a severe motor vehicle collision had taken place.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and paramedics from the Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene to provide immediate assistance and attend to the injured.

Pedestrians Hospitalized with Life-Threatening Injuries

The collision involved a motor vehicle and two pedestrians. The pedestrians were immediately transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further medical evaluation and treatment. Authorities have reported that their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Hit-and-Run Incident Leads to Traffic Disruption and Police Search

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene. This has led to a significant police presence in the area as the search for the driver continues. As a result, extreme traffic disruptions are expected in the area.

The public has been advised to avoid the area until further notice to facilitate ongoing investigations and emergency response efforts.

Awaiting Further Updates

The Thunder Bay Police Service will provide further media updates as they become available. The circumstances surrounding this tragic incident continue to unfold, and the community is hoping for the swift apprehension of the driver and the recovery of the victims.