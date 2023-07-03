Firefighters Making Progress, Restrictions in Effect, and Public Safety Measures Urged

SAULT STE MARIE – Wildfire Update – Northeast Region – As wildfires continue to ravage the Northeast Region, aviation, forest fire, and emergency services are working tirelessly to combat the flames. Currently, there are 19 active wildland fires, with varying levels of control and observation.

Active Fires and Progress:

Cochrane 7: This massive 37,742-hectare wildfire, situated northeast of Lake Abitibi, remains uncontrolled. Crews, intermediate helicopters, and heavy equipment have been mobilized to tackle the blaze.

Cochrane 11: Located approximately 5 km west of Fort Albany and south of Big Island, this fire covers an estimated area of 805 hectares. FireRanger crews have made commendable progress and are successfully holding the fire at bay.

Chapleau 3: This 3,916-hectare wildfire, positioned 2 km south of October Lake and 2.5 km west of Vichaw Lake, is still not under control.

Chapleau 6: Covering an area of 1,228 hectares, this wildland fire is situated 2.5 km west of Morin Lake and 1 km east of Bolkow Lake. Firefighters continue their efforts to bring it under control.

Sudbury 10: Measuring 1,370 hectares, Sudbury 10 is located 3 km west of Fox Lake and 5 km east of Acheson Lake. The fire is currently under control.

Sudbury 17: This substantial 5,857-hectare wildfire is positioned 3 km west of Madawanson Lake and 0.5 km east of Pilot Lake. Multiple crews are committed to controlling the fire, and progress has been made.

Fire Hazard and Prevention:

The fire hazard across the Northeast Region ranges from low to high. To assess the fire hazard conditions in your area, refer to the interactive map provided by the authorities. It is crucial for residents to exercise extreme caution and refrain from activities that could potentially spark a fire, such as driving or parking vehicles on dry grass or other combustible surfaces.

Restricted Fire Zone:

A restricted fire zone remains in effect throughout the entire fire region of Ontario. This means that all outdoor fires are banned. Furthermore, residents are strongly urged to remain vigilant and adhere to local burn bans or by-laws concerning the use of fireworks within municipalities.

Firework Safety and Regulations:

Given the heightened fire activity, individuals are encouraged to attend organized fireworks displays rather than setting off their own. It is essential to extinguish hot residue from fireworks completely, as failing to do so can result in wildland fires. Offenders may face charges under the Forest Fire Prevention Act, and they could be held responsible for covering the entire cost of extinguishing the fire.

Implementation Orders and Travel Restrictions:

Various travel, use, and access restrictions have been implemented in different districts to ensure public safety and facilitate efficient fire suppression. These restrictions include specific road closures and permits required for travel. Residents are advised to consult the respective district offices for further information and inquiries.

Safety Measures: Stay Clear of Waterbombers and No Drone Zone:

To support the firefighting efforts, it is crucial to stay clear of waterbombers when they approach bodies of water for scooping. Waterbombers will not perform scoops if nearby watercraft pose safety hazards. Flying drones near forest fires is both dangerous and illegal, as it endangers pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel. It is essential to prioritize safety and avoid interfering with firefighting operations.

Reporting Wildland Fires:

If you spot a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE to report it. For fires located south of these rivers, please dial 911 immediately.

Amidst these challenging times, the combined efforts of firefighters, emergency services, and residents are crucial in mitigating the devastating impact of wildfires. It is vital for everyone to remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines, and prioritize the well-being of all those affected by these ongoing wildfires.