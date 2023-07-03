Extreme Temperatures Pose Health Risks, Stay Hydrated and Seek Cool Environments

KENORA – WEATHER – Monday, July 3, 2023 – Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning for many regions across Western and Northern Ontario, signaling the persistence of a heat event. The region can expect maximum temperatures ranging from the high twenties to low thirties, with minimum temperatures in the mid to high teens.

Kenora, Whitedog, Nestor Falls, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Sachigo Lake, Big Trout Lake, Muskrat Dam, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Ignace, English River, Fort Frances, Atikokan, and Cat Lake, Webequie, Marten Falls, Neskantaga and all impacted.

Timing and Relief:

The heat event is anticipated to continue throughout today. However, relief is expected tonight as cooler temperatures are projected to bring an end to this prolonged period of heat.

Health Concerns and Air Quality:

It is important to note that hot and humid air can lead to deteriorating air quality, potentially pushing the Air Quality Health Index toward the high-risk category. Extreme heat can have adverse effects on everyone, regardless of age or health conditions.

Protective Measures:

To safeguard against the heat, it is crucial to prioritize hydration and seek cool environments. Ensure you drink plenty of water even before feeling thirsty, and make a conscious effort to remain in a cool place. Never leave people or pets unattended inside parked vehicles, as temperatures can become dangerously high within minutes.

Recognizing Heat Illness Symptoms:

Be vigilant in watching for signs of heat illness, which can include dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, and decreased urination with unusually dark urine. If you or someone around you experience any of these symptoms, take immediate action to cool down and seek medical assistance if necessary.

Guidance for Outdoor Workers:

For those engaged in outdoor work, it is crucial to prioritize personal safety. Take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place to allow your body to recover from the heat and prevent heat-related illnesses.

Conclusion:

As the heat event persists across the regions impacted, it is essential for residents and workers to remain cautious and implement preventive measures. Stay hydrated, seek cooler environments, and be vigilant for any signs of heat-related illnesses. By prioritizing personal safety and well-being, we can navigate through this heatwave with resilience and minimize the impact on our health.