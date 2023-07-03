Chris Pattison detained and charged with impaired operation and multiple bail violations

FORT FRANCES – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Fort Frances have detained and charged a local resident for impaired operation and multiple bail violations on June 25, 2023.

At approximately 3:46 p.m., the OPP responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at the Walleye Trailer Park. The officers located the vehicle and spoke to the driver, Chris Pattison, a 34-year-old Fort Frances resident. A thorough investigation led the officers to determine that Pattison was operating under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Upon his arrest, the police found suspected drug paraphernalia, a substance believed to be Fentanyl, and a BB gun in his possession.

Charges and Penalties Under the Criminal Code of Canada

As a result of the investigation, Pattison has been charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired by Alcohol and Drugs, three counts of Failure to Comply with a Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court, and Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid.

The charge of Operation While Impaired by Alcohol or Drugs, as per section 320.14 of the Criminal Code, carries varying penalties. For a first offense, the minimum penalty is a $1,000 fine and a 12-month driving prohibition. For a second offense, the penalty increases to 30 days in jail and a driving prohibition between 2 to 5 years. For three or more offenses, the penalty further escalates to 120 days in jail and a driving prohibition of 3 or more years. The maximum penalty can reach up to 10 to 14 years or life incarceration for indictable offenses​1​.

The charge of Failure to Comply with a Release Order, under the Criminal Code, can lead to imprisonment for a term of not more than two years, if found guilty of an indictable offense, or a lesser punishment if convicted on summary conviction​2​.

The charge of Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid carries penalties under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), however, I was unable to find the exact penalties within the time limit.

Next Steps and OPP’s Commitment to Road Safety

Following the charges, a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) was issued to Pattison. He was held for bail and was released the following day. Pattison is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on July 31, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to maintaining road safety. They urge motorists to report any suspected impaired driving incidents by calling 1-888-310-1122 or 911. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.