Traffic Stop Leads to Search Warrant and Charges

Dryden, Ontario – Two individuals are now facing multiple charges after a routine traffic stop conducted by the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, along with the Street Crime Unit (CSCU). The traffic stop prompted further investigation, leading to the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Dryden.

Seizure of Currency and Drug Trafficking-Related Items

The subsequent investigation resulted in the seizure of Canadian currency and various items associated with drug trafficking. The authorities are taking these discoveries seriously as they work to address illegal activities within the community.

Charges and Accused Details

Emmanuel MANDO, a 20-year-old resident of Calgary, has been arrested and is facing charges under the Criminal Code. MANDO’s charges include two counts of failing to comply with a release order other than to attend court, as well as possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Ameer AYUBE, a 29-year-old individual from Vancouver, is also facing charges under the Criminal Code. AYUBE’s charges include possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order.

Judicial Proceedings and Court Appearance

Both accused individuals have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Kenora District Bail Court on July 4, 2023. The court proceedings will determine the course of action and potential penalties for the charges they are facing.

Reporting Information and Anonymous Tips

The OPP encourages anyone with information related to the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs to promptly contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Your assistance in providing information can contribute to maintaining the safety and well-being of the community.