Didsbury RCMP Provide Tornado Update: Homes and Livestock Affected

Mountain View County, Alta. – In the latest update from Didsbury RCMP, it has been confirmed that a tornado has caused significant damage in the area. As of now, 14 houses have been affected, with 5 houses completely destroyed. Emergency services, including Carstairs and Didsbury Fire Departments, along with the RCMP, swiftly responded to the scene to provide assistance.

Rescue Operation: Woman Saved from Collapsed Home

During the devastating tornado, a courageous woman found herself trapped in her basement as her home was being destroyed above her. Fortunately, the Carstairs Fire Department acted swiftly and managed to rescue her from the rubble. Thankfully, she only sustained minor injuries. It is a testament to the bravery and skill of our emergency responders.

Minimal Human Injuries Reported

Thankfully, aside from the woman who was rescued, no other individuals have been reported injured as a result of the tornado. The combined efforts of the emergency response teams have played a vital role in ensuring the safety of the community.

Loss of Livestock

Unfortunately, the tornado’s impact extended beyond human dwellings. Tragically, 25 cows and 20 chickens have lost their lives in the storm. Additionally, one horse had to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries. The loss of these animals is a heartbreaking consequence of the natural disaster.

Ongoing Emergency Response Efforts

Emergency responders remain present in the affected area, continuing their dedicated efforts to address the aftermath of the tornado. Their presence ensures that any further risks or immediate needs can be swiftly addressed to provide support and aid to the affected residents.

Staying Safe During Tornadoes: Important Information

Tornadoes are powerful and destructive natural phenomena that require caution and preparedness. When a tornado is near, it is crucial to follow these safety guidelines:

Seek Shelter: Immediately move to the lowest level of your home, preferably a basement or storm cellar. If there is no basement, go to an interior room without windows, such as a bathroom or closet. Stay Informed: Listen to weather updates and warnings from local authorities through radio, TV, or weather apps on your mobile device. Be aware of the tornado’s path and take necessary precautions. Take Cover: Get under a sturdy piece of furniture, such as a table or desk, and protect your head and neck with your arms. Alternatively, use a mattress or heavy blankets for added protection. Avoid Windows: Stay away from windows, as they can shatter during a tornado and cause severe injuries. Have an Emergency Kit: Prepare an emergency kit with essential supplies, including water, non-perishable food, first aid supplies, flashlights, and batteries. Keep the kit easily accessible in case of a tornado or any other emergency situation.

By following these guidelines and staying alert during severe weather conditions, you can help ensure your safety and the safety of those around you.

NetNewsLedger will continue to provide updates on the situation as more information becomes available. Our thoughts go out to all those affected by this unfortunate event, and we extend our gratitude to the dedicated emergency responders who are working tirelessly to support the community.