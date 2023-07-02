High Stakes Game against Willmar Stingers Marks End of First Half

Thunder Bay – Sports – In a crucial game that could determine their playoff fate, the Thunder Bay Border Cats will take on the Willmar Stingers on Monday night at Port Arthur Stadium. This matchup concludes the first half of the Northwoods League schedule and presents the Border Cats with an opportunity to secure a playoff spot. The action kicks off at 6:35pm, with Jack Pineau (Creighton University) taking the mound as the starting pitcher for Thunder Bay.

Heartbreaking Loss and Stellar Performances Define Sunday’s Game

On Sunday, the Border Cats suffered a heartbreaker as the Willmar Stingers staged a late-game comeback, ultimately winning 3-2. The Stingers managed to score two runs in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game, and they capitalized on the designated runner rule in the tenth inning to secure the victory. Despite the loss, Cole Ketzner (South Alabama) stood out with two hits, including a crucial two-run single in the third inning. The Cats’ strong pitching duo of Evans Hendricks (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) and Matthew Tippie (Texas State University) held the Stingers to just four hits over a combined 8 innings, with Hendricks striking out six batters. Caleb Bunch (Northwestern State University) was unfortunate to receive the loss, bringing his record to 4-1.

Border Cats Close Gap in Division Race, Eyeing Playoff Berth

With a record of 17-14, the Thunder Bay Border Cats are just one game behind the division-leading Eau Claire Express (19-14) in the Great Plains East Division. The Express stumbled in their recent game against the Rochester Honkers, falling 11-7. If the Border Cats secure a victory against Willmar on Monday and Eau Claire loses to Rochester, Thunder Bay will clinch the first-half division title and secure their place in the playoffs, set to begin on August 13th. Fans can grab their tickets at the stadium ticket office, which opens at 10:00am on Monday morning.

Don’t miss this pivotal matchup Monday as the Thunder Bay Border Cats give their all to claim a playoff spot and bring the excitement of baseball to Port Arthur Stadium. The atmosphere is sure to be electric as these two teams battle it out on the diamond.

Get Your Tickets

Want to be part of the action? The ticket office at the Port Arthur Stadium opens at 10:00 AM.

Check out the ticket pricing:

Grandstand/Party Decks/1st Base Bleachers

Adult: $16.00

Senior (60+): $13.00

Students (with student ID card): $13.00

Children (4-12): $5.00

Infants (3 and under): FREE