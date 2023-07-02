SHERWOOD PARK, Alberta — The leaderboard at the ATB Classic remains tightly contested as play was halted due to dangerous weather conditions, with Davis Lamb holding a two-shot lead when the suspension occurred.

Lamb Holds the Lead

Davis Lamb, who earned his spot in the ATB Classic through a Monday qualifier, showcased impressive play, sitting at 3-under through 10 holes and 15-under for the tournament before officials called off the game for the day. This marks the second weather suspension, with a previous two-hour delay earlier in the day. Players returned to the course after the initial suspension, but were ultimately forced to leave due to worsening conditions.

Resumption of Play and Re-Grouping

The third round is set to resume on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. Once the round is completed, players will be regrouped and sent off in threesomes from both the first and tenth tees.

Close Pursuers

Lamb, hailing from Bethesda, Maryland, maintains his lead over four players: Charlie Reiter from Palm Desert, California, first-round leader Carr Vernon from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and second-round co-leaders Nicolo Galletti from Berkeley, California, and Eric Lilleboe from Okemos, Michigan.

Other Notable Performances

Tied for sixth at 12-under are Taylor Funk from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Eric McCardle from Oak Harbor, Washington, and Corey Shaun from Downers Grove, Illinois. A.J. Ewart from Coquitlam, British Columbia, holds the position of the low Canadian, currently tied for 20th at 9-under.

Interesting Facts

Did you know that Connor Howe, who shot six consecutive birdies before finishing with a 5-under 67 in the third round, played golf at Georgia Tech? He also has a twin brother named Hunter, who played golf at Weber State and is currently competing for the University of Utah.

Fortinet Cup Standings

Here are the current Fortinet Cup Standings:

Étienne Papineau (Canada) – 517 points John Pak (United States) – 500 points Chris Korte (United States) – 490 points George Kneiser (United States) – 283 points Connor Howe (United States) – 267 points Sam Choi (United States) – 231 points Jared du Toit (Canada) – 125 points Wilson Andress (United States) – 123 points Cole Bradley (United States) – 118 points Chris Francoeur (United States) – 117 points

Notable Highlights

Easton Paxton made the first hole-in-one of the week, acing the 168-yard par-3 with a 9-iron. Connor Howe displayed an impressive streak of six consecutive birdies before the weather suspension, though he faced challenges upon resuming play and is currently tied for ninth at 11-under. Gunn Yang has been climbing the leaderboard steadily, with rounds of 63 and 67, putting him in a tie for ninth at 11-under 206.

Weather Conditions

The third round experienced mostly cloudy and cool weather, with a high of 16 degrees Celsius and a wind coming from the north-northwest at 17-20 kph. Play was initially suspended at 1 p.m., with players returning at 3 p.m. after a two-hour delay. However, another dangerous weather situation forced officials to halt play again at 4:10 p.m., eventually