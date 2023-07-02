Monday Qualifier Secures First PGA TOUR Canada Win

In an extraordinary turn of events, Davis Lamb, who had to Monday qualify to secure a spot in the ATB Classic, emerged as the champion and etched his name in history. The Bethesda native shot a solid 2-under 70 in challenging conditions at Northern Bear Golf Course, finishing at 18-under 270 and becoming the first Monday qualifier to win on the PGA TOUR Canada. This victory grants Lamb an exemption for the remainder of the season.

Lamb’s Thrilling Journey to Victory

Reflecting on his win, Lamb expressed his disbelief, saying, “It’s kind of surreal to be standing here right now.” While his game was in good shape, he entered the tournament facing a play-well-or-go-home scenario. Lamb’s determination and skill propelled him through the competition, culminating in a surreal victory.

Overcoming Adversity for a Resilient Performance

Lamb faced challenges during his final round, enduring two double bogeys on the front nine in cool and windy conditions. However, he showcased remarkable resilience, rallying with an eagle on the 540-yard par-5 10th hole and adding three more birdies. This strong finish propelled him to a three-shot lead heading into the 72nd hole, securing his well-deserved victory.

Impact on Fortinet Cup Standings

With his win, Davis Lamb moved into a tie for second place on the Fortinet Cup points list, now sitting 42 points behind current leader Étienne Papineau. The ongoing competition for the $25,000 bonus prize adds an exciting dimension to the PGA TOUR Canada season.

Impressive Performances and Canadian Representation

Sudarshan Yellamaraju, the low Canadian, delivered an outstanding round of 66—the best of the day—to finish fourth at 13-under 275. Yellamaraju expressed satisfaction with his performance, particularly given the challenging conditions. Noah Steele, another Canadian, also had a notable achievement with a tie for fifth place. Ten Canadians made the cut, showcasing their talent on the leaderboard.

Lamb’s Exemption and Excitement for the Future

Davis Lamb’s victory secures his exemption on the PGA TOUR Canada for the rest of the 2023 season and the first six events of the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas season. Lamb expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support he received, emphasizing the significance of his win in his golfing journey.

Final Thoughts and Future Tournament

While the PGA TOUR Canada takes a break next week, the Quebec Open powered by Videotron Business awaits on July 13-16. Golf enthusiasts eagerly anticipate more thrilling action as the tour progresses.