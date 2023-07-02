Little Bird: A Captivating Series Exploring Identity and Belonging

WINNIPEG – APTN’s highly anticipated series, Little Bird, co-produced with Crave and previously launched on APTN lumi in May, is set to air on our broadcast channels this fall. This six-part series follows the journey of Bezhig Little Bird (played by Darla Contois) as she unravels the mysteries of her childhood, marked by the separation of her and her siblings during the Sixties Scoop. Little Bird delves into the universal quest for identity and a sense of belonging while shedding light on critical truths that demand attention. With its captivating soundtrack and exceptional performances, this “must-watch” series promises to leave a lasting impact.

Bones of Crows: A Gripping Drama on Generational Resilience

Bones of Crows, a five-part series expanding on the eponymous feature film, is another exciting addition to APTN’s fall lineup. Created in collaboration with CBC/Radio-Canada, this breathtaking drama takes viewers on a journey spanning a hundred years and multiple generations. The story follows Aline Spears, a Cree matriarch and residential school survivor, as she confronts her past and present. Aline and her descendants navigate the enduring effects of systemic racism, urging us to strive for a more equitable future.

Remembering the Children: A Commemorative Gathering for Truth and Reconciliation

To mark the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR) on September 30, APTN and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation will present Remembering the Children, a live 90-minute commemorative gathering. Broadcasting from Parliament Hill on the unceded territory of the Anishinaabe Algonquin Nation, this multilingual event aims to honour residential school survivors, their families, their communities, and the children who never returned home. Join us for a moving experience that emphasizes reflection and unity.

Enriching Public Understanding of Indigenous Experiences

APTN’s fall lineup seeks to deepen public understanding of Indigenous experiences through these profound programs and more. By exploring themes of survival, resilience, and reconciliation, these thought-provoking stories shed light on historical and contemporary challenges faced by Indigenous communities across Turtle Island.

Stay tuned for the full broadcast schedule, which will be announced later this summer, and prepare to be captivated by the power of Indigenous storytelling.