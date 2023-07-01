THUNDER BAY – SPORTS — The Willmar Stingers continued their winning streak with a commanding 21-2 victory over the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Friday night at Port Arthur Stadium. The Stingers showcased an impressive offensive performance, utilizing a combination of hits and walks to secure their dominant win. With the victory, Willmar (24-7) solidified their position as the Great Plains West Division first-half champions in the Northwoods League.

Stingers’ Offense Reigns Supreme

The Stingers’ offense was firing on all cylinders, amassing a total of 16 hits and an astonishing 15 walks throughout the game. Five Stingers players stood out with multiple-hit performances. Stone Miyao, the leadoff hitter, went 3-for-6 with a run and an impressive five RBIs. Graysen Tarlow contributed to the offensive onslaught, going 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, and four RBIs. Scott Anderson had a solid outing, going 2-for-5 with a run and two walks. Luke Williams showcased his skills with a 2-for-4 performance, including a triple, two walks, four runs, and three RBIs. Parker Stinson also made his mark, going 3-for-5 with a walk, a stolen base, three runs, and two RBIs.

Kevin Fitzer’s Stellar Performance

Kevin Fitzer had a standout performance for the Stingers, hitting a home run and drawing three walks. Fitzer finished the game 1-for-3 with four runs and two RBIs. The redshirt sophomore from California State University-Northridge has been a consistent force for the Stingers this season, boasting five home runs, 22 RBIs, and a .290 batting average in 100 at-bats. Additionally, Fitzer holds an impressive .418 on-base percentage and a .530 slugging percentage.

Thunder Bay’s Highlights

On the Thunder Bay side, Patrick Engskov provided a bright spot, going 2-for-3 with a run and a hit-by-pitch.

Next Game

The series between the Willmar Stingers and the Thunder Bay Border Cats will continue on Saturday at 12:35 p.m. at Port Arthur Stadium.

Get Your Tickets

Want to be part of the action? Check out the ticket pricing:

Grandstand/Party Decks/1st Base Bleachers

Adult: $16.00

Senior (60+): $13.00

Students (with student ID card): $13.00

Children (4-12): $5.00

Infants (3 and under): FREE

Final Score

Willmar Stingers: 000 460 263 – 21 16 1

Thunder Bay Border Cats: 000 100 100 – 2 6 2

Hitting Highlights

Willmar: Stone Miyao 3-6, Graysen Tarlow 2-4 2B, Scott Anderson 2-5, Luke Williams 2-4 3B, Kevin Fitzer 1-3 HR, Parker Stinson 3-5

Thunder Bay: Cole Ketzner 1-4 RBI, Tyler Kehoe 1-4 2B, Patrick Engskov 2-3

Pitching Highlights

Willmar: Mitch Gutknecht (W) 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

Thunder Bay: Peyton Fosher (L) 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

Stay tuned for more exciting Northwoods League action and comprehensive sports coverage on NetNewsLedger.