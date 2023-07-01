Thunder Bay – LIVING – Nothing beats the aroma of a freshly baked homemade pizza wafting through your home, or increasingly today in the backyard in the pizza oven. Is there any better way to indulge your taste buds? We think not!

Pizza is a universal love language that transcends all age groups, making it a crowd-pleaser at any gathering. However, mastering the art of the perfect pizza dough can be quite a daunting task. Fret not, we have got you covered! This ultimate guide will teach you how to make the most delicious pizza you’ve ever tasted right from the comfort of your kitchen.

If you don’t have a pizza oven, don’t let that deter you from taking your pizza day outside. Your cast iron fry pan is a perfect way to barbecue pizza perfection!

Get creative and make your family and friends envious!

The Star of the Show: The Dough

The foundation of any great pizza lies in its dough. A perfectly balanced dough should be fluffy yet firm, slightly crispy yet soft. The right consistency can be achieved by adhering to the correct measurements of ingredients and the method of preparation.

Ingredients:

3 cups bread flour, divided

1 packet (¼ ounces) active dry rapid-rise yeast

1 teaspoon salt

1½ teaspoons honey

1¼ cups lukewarm water

1 tablespoon olive oil

Making the Dough: The Process

Making the dough might seem like a tedious process, but it’s actually quite straightforward when you follow these steps:

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, mix ½ cup flour with yeast and salt. Dissolve honey in lukewarm water and add to the mixture. Add olive oil. In the bowl of a mixer, or using a wooden spoon, mix for 3 minutes. Mix in remaining flour (the dough should be only slightly sticky). Knead the dough on a floured surface until smooth, approximately 5 minutes. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let it rise for 10 minutes in a warm place.

Preparing the Pizza Base

With the dough prepared, we’re halfway to enjoying the best pizza of our lives. But first, let’s shape the dough into our pizza base.

Punch the dough down and divide it in half. Allow it to rise for 10 additional minutes. Punch down and spread one of the halves by hand or roller onto your Cast Iron Baking Pan.

Crafting Two Classic Pizzas: Pepperoni and Vegetarian

Once you’ve mastered the art of creating the perfect pizza dough, as detailed in our previous article, you’re now ready to take your pizza game to the next level. Today, we’re going to dive into two classic versions – the ever-popular Pepperoni Pizza and a vibrant, flavor-packed Vegetarian Pizza.

Pepperoni Pizza: The Quintessential Favourite

Pepperoni pizza is a timeless classic loved by many. Its appeal lies in the perfect balance of the savory and slightly spicy pepperoni with the rich, melted cheese and tangy tomato sauce. Here’s how you can create this masterpiece at home.

Ingredients:

Pizza dough

½ cup pizza sauce

1½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup pepperoni slices

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare your pizza dough on a baking pan. Spread a layer of pizza sauce evenly over the pizza dough, leaving a small border for the crust. Sprinkle the shredded mozzarella evenly over the sauce. Arrange the pepperoni slices on top of the cheese. Bake in the preheated oven for 8-10 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the cheese is bubbly and slightly browned. Allow it to cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving.

Vegetarian Pizza: A Colourful Feast

Next, we move on to the Vegetarian Pizza. Don’t be fooled by the lack of meat; this pizza is bursting with flavors from an array of fresh vegetables, making it just as satisfying.

Ingredients:

Pizza dough

½ cup pizza sauce

1½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup sliced bell peppers (a mix of colors if possible)

½ cup sliced red onion

½ cup sliced mushrooms

½ cup sliced black olives

½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare your pizza dough on a baking pan. Spread a layer of pizza sauce evenly over the pizza dough, leaving a small border for the crust. Sprinkle the shredded mozzarella evenly over the sauce. Arrange the sliced bell peppers, red onion, mushrooms, black olives, and cherry tomatoes evenly over the cheese. Bake in the preheated oven for 8-10 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the cheese is bubbly and slightly browned. Allow it to cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving.

There you have it!

Two classic pizzas, each with its unique blend of flavors, ready to be devoured. Whether you’re a meat lover or prefer a plant-based feast, these recipes have you covered. Happy baking!