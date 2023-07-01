Eric Lilleboe’s Stellar 63 Joins Galletti and Lamb in Three-Way Tie at 12-Under

SHERWOOD PARK, Alberta – The ATB Classic is heating up as three golfers emerge as the frontrunners after the second round. Eric Lilleboe, with an impressive 9-under 63, has joined Nicolo Galletti and Davis Lamb at the top of the leaderboard, all tied at 12-under.

Lilleboe’s Record-Breaking Round

Eric Lilleboe, hailing from Okemos, Michigan, showcased his skills with an extraordinary round, carding nine birdies, including a remarkable six on his final eight holes. This outstanding performance allowed him to match the lowest score relative to par seen on the PGA TOUR Canada this season. Lilleboe’s strong finish propelled him to the top, and he shared his thoughts on his incredible round, stating, “I just told myself to stay patient and ended up putting together a string of birdies that really got me going.”

Lamb and Galletti in the Mix

Davis Lamb, from Bethesda, Maryland, started the round just one stroke behind the leaders. Although he had a solid performance with five birdies, he stumbled with a rare bogey on the par-5 15th hole. Reflecting on his round, Lamb expressed satisfaction but acknowledged the long road ahead, saying, “I’m happy with how I’m playing and I’m happy to be in this position, but there’s a long way to go.”

Nicolo Galletti, representing Berkeley, California, began the day tied for third. Overcoming an early bogey, Galletti showcased his resilience by birdying six of his final 13 holes, moving up two spots on the leaderboard. Galletti spoke about his confidence, stating, “The confidence is really high right now. I was driving it really well today, hit all 14 fairways, which is pretty huge out here.”

Charlie Reiter and Carr Vernon in Pursuit

Charlie Reiter, hailing from Palm Desert, California, shot an impressive 66 and secured the fourth spot on the leaderboard, just one shot behind the leaders. Reiter’s performance included a fantastic stretch of four consecutive birdies on the back nine, and he concluded his round with a solid 31. Reflecting on his round, Reiter mentioned a minor setback but also highlighted his strong birdie streak, stating, “I salvaged a bogey, which quite honestly was weird, but it kind of jump-started me, and I fired off five quick birdies on the back nine.”

Carr Vernon, the first-round leader from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, slipped to fifth place after carding a 71. Despite three bogeys, including one on his final hole, Vernon remained optimistic, stating, “Overall, (I’m) excited about where my game is at… Just got to keep at it, keep focusing on one shot at a time and hit good golf shots.”

Canadian Contingent and Notable Performances

Chris Crisologo of Vancouver, British Columbia, emerged as the top Canadian, shooting a solid 66 and joining a four-way tie for seventh place at 9-under. Crisologo’s performance highlighted the strength of the Canadian players in the tournament, as ten out of twenty-eight Canadians successfully made the cut.

Other notable performances included Eric Lilleboe’s partnership with volunteer caddie Jordan Hoyda, Chase Sienkiewicz’s impressive play as a rookie, and Gunn Yang’s comeback from back injuries.

Fortinet Cup Standings

The Fortinet Cup standings were also updated after the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Brandt. Étienne Papineau of Canada remains the points leader, followed by John Pak and Chris Korte of the United States.

Weather Forecast

The second round saw mostly cloudy and warm conditions, with a high of 27 degrees Celsius and a light northerly wind of 4-6 kilometers per hour.

Reporting from Sherwood Park, Alberta, this is the NetNewsLedger sports team bringing you the latest updates from the ATB Classic.