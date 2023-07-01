SAULT STE MARIE – Wildfire Update – There are currently 19 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Out of these, 4 fires remain uncontrolled, 2 are being held, 7 fires are under control, and 6 fires are being observed.

No New Fires Confirmed Today

Fortunately, no new fires have been confirmed today in the Northeast Region, bringing a temporary respite from the escalating fire situation.

Fire Hazard Conditions

Various areas within the region are experiencing different levels of fire hazards. The areas of Haliburton, Pembroke, Powassan, and Bancroft are currently showing a low hazard. However, the areas of Parry Sound, Sudbury, Elliot Lake, and Temiskaming Shores are facing a moderate to high hazard. Additionally, areas north of Timmins, Cochrane, Chapleau, and Wawa are displaying a range of hazards from low to high. To get a closer look at the fire hazard conditions in your area, we encourage you to refer to our interactive map.

Fires of Note

The following fires are currently of particular concern in the Northeast Region:

Cochrane 7: This fire was confirmed on June 2 and spans an extensive area of 37,742 hectares. Located northeast of Lake Abitibi, the fire has received 29mm of rain on the west side and 17mm on the east side. Unfortunately, it remains uncontrolled. Cochrane 11: Confirmed on June 17, this fire is estimated to cover 805 hectares. It is located approximately 5 km west of the community of Fort Albany and south of Big Island. FireRanger crews are making good progress in suppressing this fire, which is currently being held. Chapleau 3: Confirmed on June 1, this wildland fire spans 3,916 hectares and is situated 2 kilometers south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometers west of Vichaw Lake. It remains uncontrolled. Chapleau 6: Confirmed on June 4, this fire covers an area of 1,228 hectares. It is located 2.5 kilometers west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometer east of Bolkow Lake. Unfortunately, it remains uncontrolled. Sudbury 10: Confirmed on June 2, this fire measures 1,370 hectares and is located 3 kilometers west of Fox Lake and 5 kilometers east of Acheson Lake. It is currently under control. Sudbury 17: Confirmed on June 4, this wildland fire covers an area of 5,857 hectares. It is situated 3 kilometers west of Madawanson Lake and 0.5 kilometers east of Pilot Lake. Multiple crews are committed to containing the fire, which is under control.

Restricted Fire Zone in Effect

A restricted fire zone continues to be in effect for the entire fire region of Ontario. Outdoor fires are strictly prohibited. We urge residents to exercise extreme caution in all activities that could potentially spark a fire, such as parking or driving vehicles on dry grass or other easily ignitable forest floors. This includes cars, trucks, SUVs, ATVs, or any other mechanical equipment.

Firework Safety

While fireworks are traditionally enjoyed during the summer season, we strongly advise exercising extreme caution during this time of heightened fire activity. We encourage individuals to consider attending organized fireworks venues instead of setting off their own fireworks.

It is crucial to follow the Forest Fire Prevention Act (FFPA), which mandates the proper extinguishment of fireworks residue within 300 meters of a forest area. Failure to comply with this regulation may result in charges under the Act and potential liability for the cost of fire suppression. Please consult your local municipality for any additional burn bans or by-laws that may restrict fireworks within their jurisdiction.

Note that fireworks are not restricted during the Restricted Fire Zone.

Implementation Orders

Travel, use, and access restrictions have been implemented in various districts within the Northeast Region. These orders aim to ensure public safety and facilitate effective fire suppression. The following districts are subject to restrictions until further notice:

MNRF Sudbury District:

Travel and use of Highway 810 (Massey Tote Road) south of Ritchie Falls and north of Madawanson Lake Rd is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Sudbury District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

MNRF Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District (COC006 and COC007 fires):

Travel and use of the Translimit Road and Crossover Roads between the Translimit-Bingle Road junction and the Ontario-Quebec border is prohibited.

Use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within Marathon Township and Bowyer Township, south of the former CN Rail Line, is prohibited.

Use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within Moody, Galna, Knox, Kerrs, Steele, Berry, Sargeant, Bonis, Scapa, Hepburn, Abbotsford, and Adair townships is prohibited.

MNRF Chapleau-Wawa District (CHA003 fire):

Travel and use of the Wakami River Road northwest of UTM 17N E400035 N5277728 and the Benton Road east of UTM 17N E388227 N5282324 is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Chapleau-Wawa District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

For detailed information on these restrictions, please refer to the corresponding Implementation Order maps. If you have any questions or require travel permits, kindly contact the respective district offices listed above.

Help Fight Forest Fires: Stay Clear of Waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, it is essential to move close to the shore to ensure their safe operation. Waterbombers will not scoop from a lake or river if there are watercraft in close proximity, as it poses a safety hazard. We urge everyone to prioritize safety and stay clear of waterbombers.

No Drone Zone: Be Safe, Stay Clear of Forest Fires!

Flying drones near forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. Doing so jeopardizes the lives of pilots, firefighters, and other emergency personnel. Please adhere to safety regulations and keep a safe distance from forest fires by refraining from flying drones in these areas.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911 to report the incident promptly. Your cooperation is vital in ensuring a swift response to any fire-related emergencies.