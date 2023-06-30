Murder Suspect at Large: Public’s Assistance Urgently Needed

Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Johnna Louise Sonego, a 56-year-old individual wanted for Second-Degree Murder.

Urgent Appeal for Surrender

Sonego, who remains at large, is considered arrestable for the aforementioned murder charge. The police strongly urge the accused to immediately arrange their surrender.

Safety Precautions

If you spot Sonego, it is crucial not to approach or confront her directly. Instead, find a safe location and promptly dial 9-1-1 for emergency assistance. If you possess any information regarding Sonego’s whereabouts, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service non-emergency line at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Incident Overview

On Tuesday, June 27, just before 11:30 a.m., Thunder Bay Police Service officers from the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Mary Street East. Upon arrival, they discovered the lifeless body of an adult female who had sustained severe injuries consistent with a recent assault.

Ongoing Investigation

In response to this tragic incident, the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units have become actively involved in an ongoing investigation. Through persistent efforts, law enforcement was able to identify a male suspect, Cameron Gary-James Adomko, who was already in police custody for an unrelated matter.

Charges against Adomko

Adomko, a 41-year-old resident of Thunder Bay, has been charged with:

Second-Degree Murder

Breach of Probation (x2)

He made an appearance in bail court on Thursday, June 29, and was subsequently remanded into custody with a future court date.

Identifying Sonego as Second Suspect

As the investigation progressed, further inquiries led the investigators to identify Johnna Louise Sonego as an additional suspect connected to the homicide case.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is determined to locate and apprehend Sonego promptly. The public’s support is crucial in bringing this investigation to a successful resolution.