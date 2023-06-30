Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Crime Map witnessed a slight increase in reported incidents from June 29 to 30, 2023, particularly in the areas of assault and property crime.

Daily update from 06/29/2023 to 06/30/2023

Recent incidents 10 4 from yesterday Violent 5 3 from yesterday 5 Assault 0 Assault with Deadly Weapon 0 Sexual Assault 0 Sexual Offense 0 Other Sexual Offense 0 Homicide 0 Kidnapping 0 Robbery Property & Theft 4 3 from yesterday 2 Breaking & Entering 0 Property Crime Commercial 0 Property Crime Residential 1 Other Property Crime 0 Theft from Vehicle 0 Theft of Vehicle 1 Other Theft Disorder/Disturbance 1 2 from yesterday 0 Disorder 0 Drugs 0 Liquor 1 Quality of Life

The daily update saw a total of 10 new incidents, a rise of 4 from the previous day.

Violent Incidents: A Closer Look

The violent crime category saw a total of 5 reported incidents, marking an increase of 3 from the previous day’s statistics. All of these incidents involved assault cases, with no reports of assault with a deadly weapon, sexual assault, sexual offense, homicide, kidnapping, or robbery.

Under the Canadian Criminal Code, the general definition of assault (section 265) includes intentional application of force to another person without their consent. The punishment for assault can vary depending on the severity of the crime, ranging from a maximum of 5 years’ imprisonment for indictable offenses, and 18 months or a $5,000 fine for summary conviction offenses.

Property & Theft Incidents

In the realm of property and theft crimes, there were 4 incidents reported, up by 3 from the previous day. These incidents included 2 cases of breaking & entering, 1 other property crime, and 1 case of other theft. No reports were made regarding property crime in a commercial or residential context, theft from a vehicle, or theft of a vehicle.

The Criminal Code outlines the charges for breaking and entering in section 348. If the crime is committed in relation to a dwelling-house, it is an indictable offense and is liable to imprisonment for life. If it pertains to a place other than a dwelling-house, the individual is guilty of an indictable offense and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years, or of an offense punishable on summary conviction.

Disorder/Disturbance Incidents

Disorder and disturbance incidents saw 1 new report categorized as ‘Quality of Life’, which increased by 2 from the previous update. No incidents were reported under ‘Disorder’, ‘Drugs’, or ‘Liquor’.

A Continuing Effort

The Thunder Bay Police Service continues to work diligently to maintain public safety and address these incidents. Residents are reminded to report any suspicious activity to the local authorities.

Note: This article provides a broad interpretation of various sections of the Canadian Criminal Code and does not cover all potential variations or specific circumstances. For more detailed information on specific charges and their potential penalties, refer to the Canadian Criminal Code or consult with a legal professional.