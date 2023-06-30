Border Cats Faced Pre-Game Challenges

THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The Thunder Bay Border Cats faced an uphill battle right from the start on Thursday evening at the iconic Port Arthur Stadium. An untimely power outage turned the game into a nostalgic nod to the old school, sans scoreboard or announcers. The kid’s zone inflatables lay deflated, adding to the unusual atmosphere.

Even Mother Nature seemed to play her part, dropping the temperature to a brisk 17 degrees. But did any of these hurdles deter our die-hard fans? Not in the slightest. A commendable crowd of 624 turned out in force to back their home team.

Express Leapt into Action

Not missing a beat, the Eau Claire Express seemed to revel in the chaotic start, launching an aggressive onslaught with a four-run lead in the first inning. The Border Cats may still hold the reins to their playoff destiny, but this game certainly ruffled their fur.

Nagelbach’s Game-Changing Home Run

Adding fuel to the fire, Ryan Nagelbach, the Express’s third batter, delivered a devastating three-run homer in the first inning. This marked his sixth home run of the season, a formidable display that catapulted the Express into a first-place tie atop the Great Plains East Division. The Cats were nudged just behind following an 8-0 drubbing at the Port Arthur Stadium.

The Playoff Picture

As the dust settles on this high-stakes showdown, both the Cats (16-12) and Express (17-13) have four games left in the first half. Rochester (16-14) and Duluth (15-13) are nipping at their heels, making for a thrilling end to the season.

A Tale of Two Pitchers

Caden Fiveash, the Border Cats’ starter, had a tough night, letting the first five batters of the game land hits as Eau Claire took an early 4-0 lead. On the other side of the diamond, Eau Claire’s Jake Matthaidess demonstrated flawless form, delivering seven innings of six-hit ball and reducing his ERA to an enviable 1.96.

Runs and Homers

Eau Claire’s Bronson Rivera added insult to injury, smacking a homer and widening the gap from 6-0 to 8-0 in the sixth. Despite finding themselves in scoring positions in the third and seventh innings, the Cats couldn’t crack Matthaidess’s defenses.

Border Cats’ Efforts

Our Cats, Travis Chestnut and Patrick Engskov, managed to score a pair of hits each. Meanwhile, Billy Humphrey, Cole Poirrier, Barron Sawyer, and Peyton Leon performed admirably out of the bullpen, despite two runs each being charged to Humphrey and Poirrier.

Upcoming Games

Tonight, the Border Cats are set to host the Northwoods League’s top team, the Willmar Stingers (20-7), in a crucial four-game series that could determine the fate of the Great Plains East first-half crown.

League Standings and Future Matches

With an uneven schedule due to the odd number of teams in the Great Plains East and West Divisions, first place will be determined by the team with the best winning percentage after Monday’s games. The stakes are high, and every game counts. So stay tuned, sports fans!

Get Your Tickets

Want to be part of the action? Check out the ticket pricing:

Grandstand/Party Decks/1st Base Bleachers

Adult: $16.00

Senior (60+): $13.00

Students (with student ID card): $13.00

Children (4-12): $5.00

Infants (3 and under): FREE