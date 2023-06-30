Arrest of Johnna Louise Sonego

Thunder Bay – News – The Thunder Bay Police Service has successfully apprehended the second suspect linked to an ongoing homicide investigation.

Johnna Louise Sonego, a female aged 56, was located and arrested by members of the Major Crimes Unit without incident.

The arrest took place at a business establishment on the city’s southside, transpiring shortly after 12:30 p.m. today (Friday, June 30). Sonego currently remains in custody and is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Saturday, July 1.

Public’s Assistance and Arrest

Earlier today, at 10 a.m., the police issued a media release identifying Sonego as wanted on charges of Second-Degree Murder. Acting on this information, a vigilant member of the public spotted the accused and promptly contacted 9-1-1, ultimately leading to Sonego’s arrest.

Incident Overview

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, June 27, when officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Mary Street East. Upon arrival, they discovered the lifeless body of an adult female exhibiting severe injuries consistent with a recent assault.

Ongoing Investigation

In response to this tragic incident, the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units have been actively engaged in an ongoing investigation. Their diligent efforts have resulted in the identification of multiple suspects involved in the case.

Charges Against Cameron Gary-James Adomko

Cameron Gary-James Adomko, a 41-year-old Thunder Bay resident, was previously arrested and charged with Second-Degree Murder as well as two counts of Breach of Probation. He appeared in bail court on Thursday, June 29, and was subsequently remanded into custody with a future court appearance pending.

Sonego Identified as Second Suspect

As the investigation progressed, diligent investigators continued their pursuit of leads, ultimately identifying Johnna Louise Sonego as the second suspect linked to the homicide.

The Thunder Bay Police Service remains committed to thoroughly investigating this case and ensuring justice is served. The collaborative efforts of law enforcement and the public have played a vital role in advancing this investigation.