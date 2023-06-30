For more than 40 years, Ontario-based developer Losani Homes has been putting their resources into supporting their community.

After founding The Losani Family Foundation in 2013, the team’s efforts to help at-risk groups have continued to set a high bar for Ontario organizations intent on offering a helping hand to those in need.

In 2022, the Losani Family Foundation demonstrated its continued commitment to assisting families affected by poverty. The organization generously contributed $9,500 to Food4Kidz, establishing a valuable partnership with Food4Kidz to tackle the issue of food insecurity among children attending nearly 70 schools in Hamilton, Ontario.

Losani volunteers helped Hamilton Food Share pack up meals for those in need, according to a Facebook post.

“Thank you Losani for sending such a hardworking team,” the organization wrote.

Additionally, the Losani team dedicated their time and efforts to CityKidz, another nonprofit organization. Losani volunteers helped with the packing of family care kits and assembling meal kit boxes. In addition to their volunteer work, the Losani Family Foundation made a donation of $25,000, aimed at enhancing the lives of local children and supporting CityKidz’s initiatives.

Such corporate partnerships are key to CityKidz’s ongoing success, according to the nonprofit’s website.

“Partnerships with businesses of all sizes are key to our long-term sustainability,” according to the website. “We are grateful for our many long-standing relationships with the corporate community and it is our hope that many more businesses partner with us as we grow.

As of now, the total contribution from the Losani Family Foundation to CityKidz exceeds $200,000.

The parent company, Losani Homes, has also been providing support to women, children, and at-risk families. Their earliest contributions included supporting children’s programs and hospital facilities with the aim of strengthening their community.

The team at Losani holds the firm belief that empowering the community is required in order to inspire meaningful change.

“Both myself and the team at Losani recognize the importance of organizations and their philanthropic efforts within their communities,” said Fred Losani, CEO of Losani Homes. “If we want to see communities thrive, those who can give should give and be actively involved in every aspect of their communities. I firmly believe that by putting back into the community we can make it a better place for everyone.”

The Losani Family Foundation actively fosters relationships with local charities, community leaders, and volunteers who share the same passion for making a difference. The Foundation, in collaboration with other organizations, has raised millions of dollars for various causes and has made meaningful relationships with multiple charities, including Good Shepherd, St. Matthew’s House, and the Hamilton Food Share. This dedication for giving back has also inspired many of their business associates to take action as well, and improve their communities.

Looking forward to 2023, the team at Losani Homes plans to embark on additional visits to support community partners across Hamilton, Stoney Creek, Brantford, Paris, Grimsby and Beamsville. Their mission is to help ensure that these communities are able to thrive.

“There’s more to come from the Losani team,” Losani said. “We’re not even close to being done yet.”