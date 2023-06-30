One New Fire Confirmed in the Northwest Region

THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – The Northwest Region experienced the confirmation of one new fire in the late afternoon of June 29. Here are the details of the fire:

Sioux Lookout 61: Located near Windigo Lake, approximately 38 kilometers south of Weagamow (North Caribou) Lake First Nation, the fire covers an area of 0.2 hectares. It is currently not under control.

Additional Fire and Active Fire Summary

In addition to the new fire, one more fire was confirmed on the evening of June 28, following the previous update. With these updates, the Northwest Region now has a total of 48 active fires. Among them, nine fires remain uncontrolled, four are being held, nine are under control, and 26 are being observed.

Wildland Fire Hazard Conditions

The overall wildland fire hazard in the Northwest Region is mainly low, although certain areas in the Red Lake and northern Nipigon sectors have moderate to high hazard levels. Stay informed about the fire hazard conditions in your specific area by referring to our Interactive Map.

Notable Fires in the Northwest Region

Several fires in the Northwest Region require attention due to their size and status:

Sioux Lookout 33: This fire spans an extensive area of 51,000 hectares and is located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park. It remains uncontrolled, and ongoing values assessment and protection efforts are in progress. Ignition operations are currently on hold due to inclement weather.

Sioux Lookout 44: Covering 4,159 hectares, this fire is situated on the west side of Lake St. Joseph. It is not under control. Ignition operations were conducted yesterday, with support from Air Attack.

Sioux Lookout 53: Located 3.5 kilometers east of the Bearskin Lake First Nation, this fire covers an area of 300 hectares and is not under control. Crews are actively establishing hose lines, and helicopter bucketing operations are providing support.

Nipigon 13: This fire, measuring 30,639.3 hectares, is situated west of Ogoki Lake. It is not under control, and values assessment and protection efforts are ongoing.

Restricted Fire Zone

To ensure public safety in the face of extreme forest fire hazards, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has implemented a Restricted Fire Zone for the entire fire region of Ontario (Zones 1 to 36). The Restricted Fire Zone will remain in effect until further notice. It is important to note that open air burning, including campfires, is strictly prohibited within the boundaries of the Restricted Fire Zone. However, portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth with extreme caution. All burning permits are suspended during this time. Stay informed about the areas affected by the Restricted Fire Zone through the provided link.

Fireworks Safety

While fireworks are an exciting part of summer, considering the current escalated fire activity, it is strongly advised to attend organized fireworks events instead of setting off your own. Although fireworks are not restricted during the Restricted Fire Zone, it is essential to follow the regulations set forth by the Forest Fire Prevention Act (FFPA). The Act states that anyone discharging a firearm, flare, fireworks, or explosives in or within 300 meters of a forest area must ensure that no residue from the discharge is left unextinguished. It is crucial to prevent sparks and embers from starting forest fires, as all fires are investigated to determine their cause. Violating the Act may result in charges and potential responsibility for the cost of fire suppression.

During periods of hot, dry weather, sparks and embers can start forest fires. All fires are investigated to determine the cause. You can be charged under the Act and may be held responsible for the cost of putting the fire out. Check with your local municipality for additional municipal by-laws for fireworks.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.