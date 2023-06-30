Wanted Individual Arrested, Leading to Drug Charges

KENORA, ON – A wanted woman’s arrest has led to charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police reports. The woman was initially sought for bail violations, which ultimately exposed her involvement in drug-related activities.

On the morning of June 29, 2023, police officers spotted a vehicle being driven by the wanted woman on Veterans Dr, Kenora. A subsequent traffic stop and arrest revealed a quantity of suspected illicit substances, including fentanyl, in her possession.

Charges and Potential Penalties

The accused, Melanie KOLISNIK, 48, of Kenora, was charged under the CDSA and the Criminal Code with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000, and failure to comply with a release order (two counts).

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking is among the most serious offences in Canada. It carries a potential maximum sentence of life imprisonment, reflecting the seriousness of the offence​1​. Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 carries a maximum prison sentence of five years if convicted​2​. Failure to comply with a release order can lead to a maximum penalty of a $5,000 fine and/or six months in jail if the crown proceeds summarily, or a maximum sentence of two years in jail if the crown proceeds by indictment​3​.

KOLISNIK was detained in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on June 30, 2023, for a bail hearing.

Reporting Drug-Related Activities

The OPP encourages anyone with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. For those wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).