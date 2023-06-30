Thunder Bay – NEWS – American Queen Voyages, a Florida-based cruise company, has announced the discontinuation of its Great Lakes tours, which included stops in Thunder Bay and Duluth on Lake Superior.

According to a company press release, the decision was made to enable the company to concentrate its resources on its river cruises. The company plans to sell its two Great Lakes vessels, Ocean Navigator being one of them. This vessel has made two stops at Thunder Bay this month as part of round-trip tours from Chicago, which also included stops in Duluth Minnesota, and Michigan, as outlined in the 2023 brochure.

The company has confirmed that voyages scheduled for the current season through November 2023 will not be affected by this decision and will proceed as planned.

Since 2019, American Queen Voyages has been operating Great Lakes cruises. Thunder Bay has witnessed the return of passenger ships. The Viking Octantis, which docked in May 2022, marked the first such occurrence since 2013.

In the press release, Cindy D’Aoust, the President of American Queen Voyages, stated, “All of our focus is being put into updating and enhancing our popular river product with strategic partnerships and an elevated culinary program, which we know have been very well received.”