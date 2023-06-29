David Allan Martell faces multiple charges, including resisting peace officer and probation order violations

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In a notable operation carried out by the Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit, Thunder Bay Police Service officers managed to apprehend a wanted man in possession of a concealed weapon on the north side of the city. The arrest took place Wednesday evening, June 28, on the 200 block of Pearl Street.

The officers spotted the man, later identified as 38-year-old David Allan Martell of Thunder Bay, just after 10:15 p.m. He was known to the police and was wanted on active warrants. Upon identifying themselves to Martell, the officers were met with an attempt to evade arrest as the suspect fled on foot.

After a brief struggle, the police were able to detain Martell, and upon search, they discovered he was carrying a large knife. Martell was then transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

David Allan Martell is now facing multiple charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, resisting a peace officer, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Under Section 90(1) of the Criminal Code, carrying a concealed weapon is a criminal offence that could lead to imprisonment of up to five years. Resisting a peace officer, as per Section 129(a) of the Criminal Code, could result in imprisonment for up to two years. Lastly, failure to comply with a probation order under Section 733.1(1) could lead to imprisonment for up to 18 months, though this length can vary depending on whether the offence is treated as indictable or a summary conviction​1​.

Martell appeared in court in Thunder Bay on Thursday, June 29, and was remanded into custody awaiting a future court appearance.