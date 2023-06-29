THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The legacy of the Outlaw Bridge lives on today with the growing friendship between the Lakehead and Duluth culmination with the Sister Cities relationship. Come to the Grand Portage Casino, MN on July 1 at noon central and commemorate the opening of the Outlaw Bridge more than a century ago with free food, friendship, and live entertainment. Historian Beverley Soloway will present her research on the Rotary Outlaw Bridge.

Why Celebrate the Rotary Outlaw Bridge?

Just over 100 years ago, Rotarians from the Lakehead and Duluth joined forces to build the Outlaw Bridge over Pigeon River connecting Canada and the United States. Without any government funds or approval, Rotarians on both sides of the international border raised funds, purchased building materials, and built the Outlaw Bridge.

“Thus, the Outlaw Bridge represents,” said Brian Walmark, president of Port Arthur Rotary, “Rhe highest attainment of what can be achieved when our communities come together, put our shoulders to the wheel and work together towards a common goal.”

The Outlaw Bridge created business opportunities and promoted tourism between both cities over the past 100 years. Rotarians are celebrating what we Northerners achieved with the construction of the Rotary Outlaw Bridge. The Outlaw Bridge should be a source of pride and inspiration for all Rotarians and the people of Northwestern Ontario.

All are welcome.

Admission is free but Pre-registration is requested.

Register on Eventbrite:

http://www.eventbrite.com/e/outlaw-bridge-commemorative-gathering-tickets-648468345277