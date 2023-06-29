In a move to uphold the integrity of the sport, the National Football League (NFL) has announced the indefinite suspension of three players, while another player faces a six-game suspension, all for violating the league’s strict gambling policy.

Indefinite Suspensions for Betting on NFL Games

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry, both from the Indianapolis Colts, along with free agent Demetrius Taylor, have been handed indefinite suspensions. The NFL’s decision comes in response to their betting on NFL games during the 2022 season. The trio’s suspensions will last at least through the conclusion of the 2023 season, after which they may petition for reinstatement.

Six-Game Suspension for Betting on Non-NFL Sports

Nicholas Petit-Frere, a player for the Tennessee Titans, has been issued a six-game suspension. Unlike his aforementioned colleagues, Petit-Frere’s suspension came as a result of betting on non-NFL sports while at the club facility. Despite the suspension, he remains eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games.

Enforcing the NFL’s Gambling Policy

The NFL takes its gambling policy seriously. The policy, which is reviewed annually with all personnel, including players, strictly prohibits any form of gambling in any NFL-affiliated location. This includes club and league facilities, practice venues, and even the main stadium.

The NFL’s enforcement of these suspensions underscores the organization’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the sport and ensuring fair play. The penalties also serve as a stern reminder to all NFL personnel of the potential consequences of gambling policy violations.