21 Active Fires in the Northeast Region

SAULT STE MARIE – Wildfire Update – The Northeast Region currently experiences the presence of 21 active wildland fires, with 8 of them remaining out of control. While there have been no new fires reported today, residents must remain vigilant due to the ongoing wildfire situation.

Fire Hazard Levels and Interactive Map

The fire hazard levels in the region vary across different areas. Southern parts of Timmins indicate a low hazard, whereas the hazard fluctuates between low and extreme north of Timmins. To assess the fire hazard conditions in your specific area, please refer to our interactive map.

Fires of Note

Several notable fires require attention within the Northeast Region:

Cochrane 7, confirmed on June 2, covers a vast area of 34,000 hectares northeast of Lake Abitibi. The fire continues to exhibit intense behavior and remains uncontrolled.

Cochrane 11, confirmed on June 17, spans approximately 805 hectares, located west of the community of Fort Albany and south of Big Island. Collaborative efforts between ground crews and a belly tanker helicopter are making significant progress in containing the fire, which is currently not under control.

Cochrane 12, confirmed on June 17, spans 68.2 hectares and is situated approximately 8 km west of Attawapiskat. Fire suppression efforts have proven effective, and the fire is now under control.

Cochrane 16, confirmed on June 22, covers an area of 7.5 hectares and is located about 8 km south of Moose Factory. FireRangers crews are diligently working to establish a hoseline around the fire perimeter, but the fire remains uncontrolled.

Chapleau 3, confirmed on June 1, encompasses 3,916 hectares and is situated 2 km south of October Lake and 2.5 km west of Vichaw Lake. This fire remains uncontrolled.

Chapleau 6, confirmed on June 4, spans 1,228 hectares and is located 2.5 km west of Morin Lake and 1 km east of Bolkow Lake. Efforts to bring the fire under control are ongoing.

Sudbury 10, confirmed on June 2, covers an area of 1,370 hectares and is situated 3 km west of Fox Lake and 5 km east of Acheson Lake. Crews are fully committed to managing the fire, which remains uncontrolled.

Sudbury 17, confirmed on June 4, spans 5,857 hectares and is located 3 km west of Madawanson Lake and 0.5 km east of Pilot Lake. Multiple crews are engaged in fire suppression, but the fire remains uncontrolled.

Restricted Fire Zone and Firework Safety

A restricted fire zone remains in effect for the entire fire region of Ontario, prohibiting outdoor fires. It is crucial to exercise extreme caution to prevent fire ignitions, such as parking or driving vehicles on dry grass or other easily ignitable forest floor materials.

Regarding fireworks, considering the escalated fire activity, it is recommended to attend organized fireworks displays instead of setting off personal fireworks. While fireworks are not restricted during the Restricted Fire Zone, the Forest Fire Prevention Act emphasizes the extinguishment of any residue from fireworks or similar explosive devices within 300 meters of forested areas. During hot and dry weather, sparks and embers can ignite forest fires. Individuals can face charges under the Act and be held accountable for fire suppression costs. Additional municipal by-laws regarding fireworks may also apply, so check with your local municipality for further regulations.

Travel, use, and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Sudbury District

Under the Emergency Area Order (EAO 2023-04) declared on June 5, 2023, the MNRF Sudbury District has put in an Implementation Order to protect public safety and facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed and as outlined on the Implementation Order map are now in effect until further notice:

All travel and use of Highway 810 (also known as the Massey Tote Road) south of Ritchie Falls at UTM Zone 17 East 403972 North 5174771, and north of Madawanson Lake Rd at UTM Zone 17 East 409250 North 5158217 is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Sudbury District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry All persons are prohibited from entering the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

For more information on these restrictions, see the Implementation Order map. If you have questions regarding travel and access restrictions, please contact the Sudbury District Office at 705-564-7850.

Travel, use, and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District (COC006 and COC007 fires):

Under the Emergency Area Order (EAO 2023-03) effective June 5, 2023, the MNRF, Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District has put in an Implementation Order to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed below and as outlined on the Implementation Order are now in effect until further notice:

All travel and use of the Translimit Road and Crossover Roads between the Translimit-Bingle Road junction at UTM Zone 17 E 548600 N 5436594 to the Ontario-Quebec border at UTM Zone 17 E 608042 N 5423187; All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within Marathon Township and Bowyer Township south of the former CN Rail Line; All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within the following townships: Moody, Galna, Knox, Kerrs, Steele, Berry, Sargeant, Bonis, Scapa, Hepburn, Abbotsford, Adair

For more information on these restrictions, see the Implementation Order Map. If you have any questions or require travel permits, please contact the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District office at 705-272-7178 or by email mnrf.coc@ontario.ca

Travel, use and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Chapleau-Wawa District (CHA003 fire):

Under the Emergency Area Order (EAO 2023-05) declared on June 9, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Chapleau-Wawa District has put in an Implementation Order for the CHA003 fire to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed below and as outlined on the Implementation Order Map, are now in effect until further notice. All travel and use of the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Chapleau-Wawa District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF): Dore Road (Foleyet Timber Road) south of UTM 17 North, East 381644, North 5300986

Jerome Road north of the Sultan Industrial Road, UTM 17 North, East 396782, North 5266107

Mallard Road north of the Sultan Industrial Road, UTM 17 North, East 395324, North 5266100, and

Dore Road (Foleyet Timber Road) north of the Sultan Industrial Road, UTM 17 North, East 387440, North 5273197. For more information on the travel and use restrictions, see the Implementation Order Map. If you have any questions or require travel permits, please contact the Chapleau-Wawa District Office at 705-856-2396.

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.

No Drone Zone: Be safe, stay clear of forest fires!

Flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. When you fly a drone near a forest fire, you can put the lives of pilots, firefighters and other emergency personnel at risk. Be safe, stay clear of forest fires.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.