Known Drug House Target of Police Operation

THUNDER BAY – News – In a coordinated effort on Wednesday afternoon, members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Emergency Task Unit, with support from the K9 and Intelligence Units, arrested three individuals suspected of drug trafficking. The arrests took place at a residence on Bethune Street, where a significant amount of suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine was confiscated.

Operation Details

Following a rigorous investigation by the Intelligence Unit into suspected drug trafficking activities at this particular address, a search warrant was obtained and executed at the property located in the 100 block of Bethune Street around 4:45 p.m. on June 28.

Upon entering the home, the three suspects were apprehended and subsequently transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters on Balmoral Street.

The search of the premises led to the discovery and seizure of an undisclosed amount of suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine, along with cash and other items indicative of drug trafficking.

Charges and Penalties

The accused include a 43-year-old man from Thunder Bay, a 32-year-old man from Oshawa, Ontario, and a 16-year-old male from Toronto.

Christopher Wayne Wakefield of Thunder Bay and Demara James Brown of Oshawa, along with the underage male from Toronto, have been charged with Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000.

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, these charges can carry severe penalties. The Possession of Fentanyl or Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking charge, for instance, could lead to up to 7 years of incarceration. The charge of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 could result in a maximum sentence of 10 years of incarceration​1​​2​.

All three accused made their initial court appearance in Thunder Bay on Thursday, June 29. They have been remanded into custody and are awaiting future court dates.

Please note that the charges have not been proven in court, and the accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This report is ongoing, and NetNewsLedger will provide more details as they become available.