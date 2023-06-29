MONTREAL – The CSL Group, a global pioneer in responsible marine transportation services, has unveiled its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report. Released annually, the report underscores CSL’s significant strides in crucial areas such as decarbonization, marine pollution prevention, employee well-being, community engagement, and corporate governance.

A Transparent Look at Sustainable Practices

“Our report seeks to inform and empower our customers, employees, suppliers, and communities. We aim to share openly our actions to foster a sustainable future for marine transportation and the world at large,” remarked Louis Martel, President and CEO of CSL. “We have consistently improved our report each year to align with our stakeholders’ main concerns and the highest reporting standards.”

Key Highlights from the 2022 Report

Environmental:

Achieved an 80% reduction in life-cycle emissions by using B100 biofuel on eight vessels.

Renewable energy constituted 8% of the total energy consumed by CSL ships.

Recycling as a percentage of total waste on CSL ships increased by 15%.

Plastic water bottle usage in the CSL Americas fleet saw a drastic cut of 90%.

Social:

Recorded a lost-time injury frequency rate of 0.5.

47% of new hires at shore positions were women.

Donated 1% of net profit to charity and disaster relief.

Garnered recognition as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People and one of Montreal’s Top Employers.

Governance:

Ensured 100% of employees completed compliance training.

The 2022 Report offers transparent, data-driven insights into CSL’s progress towards its sustainability goals and its alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Performance results are disclosed in an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) scorecard against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Marine Transportation Industry Standard.

“As CSL expands into exciting new horizons within the marine sector, our unwavering commitment to people and the environment will always remain at the core of our business,” Martel further stated. “We will always prioritize decisions and practices that have a positive and meaningful impact on people and our planet.”

To read or download the 2022 CSL Corporate Sustainability Report, visit the CSL website at www.cslships.com.

The CSL Group, headquartered in Montreal with operations across the Americas, Australia, Europe, and Africa, is a world-class provider of complex marine solutions. As the world’s largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships, CSL annually delivers millions of tonnes of cargo for customers in the construction, steel, energy, and agri-food sectors.