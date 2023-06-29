Thunder Bay – NEWS – A male suspect has been apprehended by the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) in relation to a recent homicide incident in the city’s south side.

Homicide Incident on Mary Street East

Officers of the TBPS Primary Response Branch were dispatched to a residence located on the 200 block of Mary Street East at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult female who had suffered serious injuries indicative of a recent assault and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was promptly cordoned off as a crime scene, and the investigation was escalated to the TBPS Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units.

Suspect Identified and Charged

Following extensive investigative efforts, a male suspect was identified by the police. Interestingly, the accused was already under police custody for an unrelated incident. He was subsequently re-arrested and formally charged on Wednesday, June 28.

The accused, identified as 41-year-old Cameron Gary-James Adomko of Thunder Bay, faces charges of Second-Degree Murder and two counts of Breach of Probation.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, if Adomko is convicted of second-degree murder, he faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment, with no possibility of parole until at least 25 years of his sentence have been served​1​. The consequences for a breach of probation conviction, on the other hand, can range from a fine to imprisonment for up to 2 years less a day for a summary conviction, or up to 10 years for an indictable conviction​2​.

Adomko is scheduled to make a court appearance today, Thursday, June 29, in Thunder Bay.

Ongoing Investigation and Call for Information

While significant progress has been made, the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The TBPS is calling on members of the public to assist with any information that could aid investigators. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the police at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.