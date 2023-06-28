Active Fires in the Northeast Region

SAULT STE MARIE – Wildfire Update – The Northeast Region currently experiences the presence of 21 active wildland fires, with 8 of them remaining out of control. While there have been no new fires reported today, residents must remain vigilant due to the ongoing wildfire situation.

Fire Hazard Levels

The fire hazard levels in the region vary across different areas. Southern parts of Timmins indicate a low hazard, whereas the hazard fluctuates between low and extreme north of Timmins.

Several notable fires require attention within the Northeast Region:

Cochrane 7 was confirmed on June 2. It is a 34,000 hectare wildland fire is located northeast of Lake Abitibi. Intense fire behavior continues to be exhibited by this fire which is not under control.

was confirmed on June 2. It is a 34,000 hectare wildland fire is located northeast of Lake Abitibi. Intense fire behavior continues to be exhibited by this fire which is not under control. Cochrane 11 was confirmed on June 17. It’s estimated at 805 hectares and is located approximately 5 km west of the community of Fort Albany and south of Big Island. A belly tanker helicopter continues to work in conjunction with crews on the ground on the active wildland fire which is not under control, with good progress being made.

was confirmed on June 17. It’s estimated at 805 hectares and is located approximately 5 km west of the community of Fort Albany and south of Big Island. A belly tanker helicopter continues to work in conjunction with crews on the ground on the active wildland fire which is not under control, with good progress being made. Cochrane 12 was confirmed on June 17. It is located approximately 8 km west of Attawapiskat and measures 68.2 hectares. It has been responding well to fire suppression efforts and is now under control.

was confirmed on June 17. It is located approximately 8 km west of Attawapiskat and measures 68.2 hectares. It has been responding well to fire suppression efforts and is now under control. Cochrane 16 was confirmed on June 22. It is located approximately 8 km south of Moose Factory and has been remapped more accurately to 7.5 hectares. It is not under control and FireRangers crews are working to establish a hoseline around the perimeter of the fire.

was confirmed on June 22. It is located approximately 8 km south of Moose Factory and has been remapped more accurately to 7.5 hectares. It is not under control and FireRangers crews are working to establish a hoseline around the perimeter of the fire. Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control.

was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control. Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control.

was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control. Sudbury 10 was confirmed on June 2. It measures 1,370 hectares and is located 3 kilometres west of Fox Lake and 5 kilometres east of Acheson Lake. Crews are committed. It is not under control.

was confirmed on June 2. It measures 1,370 hectares and is located 3 kilometres west of Fox Lake and 5 kilometres east of Acheson Lake. Crews are committed. It is not under control. Sudbury 17 was confirmed June 4. It is a 5,857 hectare wildland fire located 3 kilometres west of Madawanson Lake and 0.5 kilometres east of Pilot Lake. Multiple crews are committed to the fire. It is not under control.

Restricted Fire Zone in effect

A restricted fire zone remains in effect for the entire fire region of Ontario. Outdoor fires are banned.

In addition, we urge residents to use extreme care with any activities that could have the potential of sparking a fire, including parking or driving vehicles on dry grass or other forest floor susceptible to ignition from hot machinery (this can include cars, trucks, SUVs, ATVs, or other mechanical equipment).

Firework Safety

Fireworks are an exciting part of summer, though during this time of escalated fire activity, we ask you to consider attending an organized fireworks venue instead of setting off your own. Fireworks are not restricted during the Restricted Fire Zone, though the Forest Fire Prevention Act (FFPA) states: “No person who discharges a firearm, a flare, fireworks or explosives in or within 300 metres of a forest area shall leave any residue from the discharge unextinguished.” During periods of hot, dry weather, sparks and embers can start forest fires. All fires are investigated to determine the cause. You can be charged under the Act and may be held responsible for the cost of putting the fire out. Check with your local municipality for additional municipal by-laws for fireworks.

Implementation Orders

Travel, use, and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Sudbury District

Under the Emergency Area Order (EAO 2023-04) declared on June 5, 2023, the MNRF Sudbury District has put in an Implementation Order to protect public safety and facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed and as outlined on the Implementation Order map are now in effect until further notice:

All travel and use of Highway 810 (also known as the Massey Tote Road) south of Ritchie Falls at UTM Zone 17 East 403972 North 5174771, and north of Madawanson Lake Rd at UTM Zone 17 East 409250 North 5158217 is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Sudbury District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry All persons are prohibited from entering the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

For more information on these restrictions, see the Implementation Order map. If you have questions regarding travel and access restrictions, please contact the Sudbury District Office at 705-564-7850.

Travel, use, and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District (COC006 and COC007 fires):

Under the Emergency Area Order (EAO 2023-03) effective June 5, 2023, the MNRF, Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District has put in an Implementation Order to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed below and as outlined on the Implementation Order are now in effect until further notice:

All travel and use of the Translimit Road and Crossover Roads between the Translimit-Bingle Road junction at UTM Zone 17 E 548600 N 5436594 to the Ontario-Quebec border at UTM Zone 17 E 608042 N 5423187; All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within Marathon Township and Bowyer Township south of the former CN Rail Line; All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within the following townships: Moody, Galna, Knox, Kerrs, Steele, Berry, Sargeant, Bonis, Scapa, Hepburn, Abbotsford, Adair

For more information on these restrictions, see the Implementation Order Map. If you have any questions or require travel permits, please contact the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District office at 705-272-7178 or by email mnrf.coc@ontario.ca

Travel, use and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Chapleau-Wawa District (CHA003 fire):

Under the Emergency Area Order (EAO 2023-05) declared on June 9, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Chapleau-Wawa District has put in an Implementation Order for the CHA003 fire to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed below and as outlined on the Implementation Order Map, are now in effect until further notice. All travel and use of the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Chapleau-Wawa District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF): Dore Road (Foleyet Timber Road) south of UTM 17 North, East 381644, North 5300986

Jerome Road north of the Sultan Industrial Road, UTM 17 North, East 396782, North 5266107

Mallard Road north of the Sultan Industrial Road, UTM 17 North, East 395324, North 5266100, and

Dore Road (Foleyet Timber Road) north of the Sultan Industrial Road, UTM 17 North, East 387440, North 5273197. For more information on the travel and use restrictions, see the Implementation Order Map. If you have any questions or require travel permits, please contact the Chapleau-Wawa District Office at 705-856-2396.

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.

No Drone Zone: Be safe, stay clear of forest fires!

Flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. When you fly a drone near a forest fire, you can put the lives of pilots, firefighters and other emergency personnel at risk. Be safe, stay clear of forest fires.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.