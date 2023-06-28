Public Assistance Requested As Camping Season Begins

KILLRAINE TOWNSHIP, ON – As the camping season ushers in tourists and adventurers to Rainbow Falls Provincial Park, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are renewing their appeal for public vigilance in the nearly 16-year-old case of the missing woman, Christina Calayca.

A Disappearance Shrouded in Mystery

Christina Calayca, a Toronto resident, was last sighted on the morning of August 6, 2007. The 20-year-old had been camping at the park, nestled along Highway 17 between the communities of Schreiber and Rossport, when she embarked on a run. Tragically, Christina was never seen again.

Despite comprehensive searches of the area, there has been no trace of Christina. Although it’s unclear whether her disappearance involved foul play, investigators have not dismissed this possibility.

A Plea for Information and Awareness

Christina was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, a maroon/purple striped shirt, black pants, and blue and white running shoes that fastened with Velcro.

Investigators are urging visitors and locals alike to report any discovery of human remains, articles of clothing, or fragments of clothing that match the description of Christina Calayca’s attire on her last known day.

Contact Information for Leads and Anonymous Tips

Anyone who may have any information related to Christina’s disappearance should get in touch with the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

This renewed call for public assistance serves as a reminder of the unresolved nature of Christina’s case and the hope that new leads might finally shed light on her mysterious disappearance.