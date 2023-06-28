Emergency Services Respond to Motor Vehicle Accident

EAR FALLS, ON – A tragic motor vehicle accident has claimed a life, prompting an investigation by the Ear Falls detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On June 27, 2023, just past 8:00 p.m., members of the Red Lake OPP, along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and local fire department, were dispatched to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 105.

Lone Occupant Pronounced Deceased

Despite the immediate response and life-saving efforts of first responders, the sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 105 Closure and Ongoing Investigation

Due to the severity of the incident, Highway 105 remains closed as OPP Technical Collision Investigators conduct a thorough examination of the crash site. This effort is part of a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The OPP encourages anyone with information related to this incident to come forward.