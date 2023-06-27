THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO – The Thunder Bay Police Service is actively investigating a suspected homicide that occurred late Tuesday morning in the southern part of the city.

Police Dispatched to Mary Street East

Officers from the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Mary Street East just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 26. In addition to the police, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and paramedics from Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

Victim Found Dead with Assault Injuries

Upon arrival, the officers discovered an adult female who appeared to have sustained serious injuries consistent with a recent assault. Unfortunately, she had succumbed to her injuries.

Investigation Underway, Victim’s Identity Withheld

A scene was established and the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are now spearheading the ongoing investigation. As the probe continues, the identity of the victim is being withheld.

Public Assistance Requested

While no further details are available at this time, the police are appealing to the public for assistance. If you possess any information that could aid investigators, or if you have home or business surveillance cameras in the area that may have captured footage of value, you’re urged to contact the police at (807) 684-1200.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.

Homicide Charges and Penalties in Canada

In Canada, homicide is considered one of the most serious criminal offences. Under the Canadian Criminal Code, it is classified into first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and manslaughter, each with varying levels of intent and circumstances.

First-degree murder, the most serious form of homicide, is premeditated and carries a life sentence with no possibility of parole for 25 years. Second-degree murder, although not premeditated, is intentional and also carries a life sentence but with a possibility of parole after 10 to 25 years. Manslaughter, which involves causing the death of a person by an unlawful act, carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, but the parole eligibility period is determined by the courts.

As of now, it is unclear under which of these categories the current case falls under, and the investigation continues. Further media updates will be provided as more information becomes available.