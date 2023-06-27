THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO – On Monday, June 26th, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Service swiftly responded to a call about a structural fire at a residence in Westfort. Initial reports from the first crew to arrive on the scene depicted a grim picture of black smoke billowing from the rear of the home.

Rapid Response Triggers Second Alarm

The severity of the situation prompted the initiation of a second alarm, summoning additional firefighting crews to the scene. The response was significant with six pumpers, one aerial ladder, and one command vehicle all dispatched to tackle the fire.

Quick Intervention Limits Damage

Thankfully, the immediate response from the fire crews managed to confine the fire damage mostly to the kitchen area. However, the rest of the property suffered smoke and water damage due to the firefighting efforts.

Smoke Inhalation Victims Rushed to Hospital

Despite the quick containment of the fire, five individuals were affected by smoke inhalation. Among them, two were transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) by Thunder Bay Paramedics for further medical attention.

Fire Chief Urges Public Safety Awareness

In light of this incident, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue emphasized the vital importance of operational smoke alarms in homes. Furthermore, Fire Chief Greg Hankkio strongly advised against the dangerous act of entering a burning building to rescue pets or people.

He implored residents to “Get out, stay out”. He added, “Fire Crews in Thunder Bay are strategically located to respond quickly to a fire or other emergency, there is never any reason for a member of the public to re-enter a burning building.”