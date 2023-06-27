Air Quality Alert in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay is currently under an air quality alert due to the presence of high levels of air pollution caused by smoke from forest fires.

Continuous Impact of Smoke Plumes

Smoke plumes originating from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario will persist, leading to deteriorated air quality in the area. However, conditions are expected to improve today or tonight.

Fluctuating Air Quality and Visibility

Air quality and visibility can vary significantly due to the presence of wildfire smoke. These conditions can fluctuate over short distances and change considerably from hour to hour.

Detailed Information

For more detailed information, please refer to the website: www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html.

Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke

Even at low concentrations, wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health. It is essential for everyone to take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.

Higher Risk for Vulnerable Populations

Individuals with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant individuals, and people who work outdoors are at a higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke. Consult with your healthcare provider to develop a management plan for wildfire smoke events. Ensure you have an adequate supply of necessary medications at home and carry them with you during wildfire season.

Adjusting Activity Level and Seeking Medical Advice

If breathing becomes uncomfortable or if you or someone in your care feel unwell, it is recommended to stop or reduce your activity level. Contact your healthcare provider or local health authority if you develop severe symptoms or require advice.

Monitoring Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) and Symptoms

Check the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) and monitor your symptoms. People respond differently to smoke, but mild irritation and discomfort are common and typically subside when the smoke clears. Drinking plenty of water can help your body cope with the smoke.

Indoor Air Quality Measures

If you have an HVAC system in your home, use the highest-rated MERV filter for your system (ideally rated 13 or higher) and set the fan to recirculate air constantly. Consider using a portable High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) air cleaner. Keep your doors and windows closed if the temperature inside your home is comfortable.

Seeking Clean Air Locations

Take a break from the smoke by finding locations in your community with clean, cool air.

Respirator Masks for Outdoor Activities

If you need to spend time outdoors, wearing a well-fitted respirator-type mask, such as a NIOSH certified N95 or equivalent respirator, can help reduce your exposure to fine particles in smoke. These fine particles pose the greatest health risk. However, respirators do not provide protection against gases in wildfire smoke. Listen to your body and reduce or stop activities if you experience symptoms.

Supporting Vulnerable Individuals

Regularly check on people in your care and those around you who may be more susceptible to the effects of smoke.

Reducing Indoor Air Pollution

Reduce sources of indoor air pollution by avoiding smoking or vaping indoors, burning incense and candles, frying foods, using wood stoves, and minimizing vacuuming. During a pollution episode, remove dust on indoor surfaces by wiping and wet mopping.

Mental Health Awareness

If you experience feelings of stress, anxiety, or depression, reach out to your mental health care provider for advice or visit: https://www.wellnesstogether.ca/en-CA.

Air Quality Information

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on reducing your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels. The website also provides current and forecasted Air Quality Health Index