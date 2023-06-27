THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Over the coming days, beginning on June 28, 2023, Canadian Army Leopard 2 Main Battle Tanks will begin transportation by semi-trailer flatbed from Edmonton, Alberta to Montreal, Quebec.

Members of the public may notice these Canadian Army vehicles on major Canadian highways. These activities are in direct support of Op REASSURANCE and the recent announcement by the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, regarding the squadron’s deployment to Latvia.

In addition to the Canadian Army Tank Squadron of 15 Leopard 2 tanks and supporting equipment, soldiers from Lord Strathcona’s Horse (Royal Canadians) will facilitate the squadron’s integration into the Canada-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battle Group based in Camp Adazi, Latvia, significantly boosting the Battle Group’s military capabilities.

The full arrival in Latvia of the tanks, initial personnel, and all supporting equipment is expected in the Fall 2023.