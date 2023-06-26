Incident One: Impaired Driving by Drugs

SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – On June 22, 2023, officers from the Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a suspected impaired driver around 3:15 p.m. The vehicle was located just off Highway 72 in the township of Southworth. After an investigation, it was determined that the driver was under the influence of drugs.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Rhonda Goodwin of Lac Seul First Nation, was arrested and taken to the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment for further testing. Goodwin has been charged under the Criminal Code with “Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs”.

If convicted, she could face a minimum penalty of a $1,000 fine and a 12-month driving prohibition for a first offence. For a second offence, the minimum penalty increases to 30 days in jail and a driving prohibition of 2 to 5 years. For three or more offences, the minimum penalty is 120 days in jail and a driving prohibition of 3 or more years. The maximum penalty is 2 years less a day or a $5,000 fine for summary conviction, and up to 10, 14 years, or life incarceration for indictable convictions​1​.

Goodwin has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on July 25, 2023.

Incident Two: Impaired Driving by Alcohol and Failure to Comply with a Demand

On June 23, 2023, around 12:50 p.m., Sioux Lookout OPP responded to another traffic complaint involving a suspected impaired driver. The vehicle was located on King St in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout. The driver was found to be impaired by alcohol.

24-year-old Deleska Mikenak of Sioux Lookout was arrested and transported to the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment for further testing. Mikenak has been charged under the Criminal Code with “Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs” and “Failure or Refusal to Comply with a Demand”. A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and seven-day vehicle impoundment were also issued.

If convicted of the charge of “Operation While Impaired”, Mikenak could face similar penalties as Goodwin. For the charge of “Failure or Refusal to Comply with a Demand”, there is no minimum penalty, but the maximum penalty is 2 years less a day for a summary conviction and up to 10 years incarceration for an indictable conviction​2​​1​.

Mikenak has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on July 25, 2023.

The OPP continues to prioritize the removal of alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from the roads through enforcement and public education. Anyone who suspects someone of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs is encouraged to call 9-1-1 to report it.